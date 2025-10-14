Donald Trump Praises Karoline Leavitt's Lips, Loser Libs Make It Sexual

Donald Trump gives Karoline Leavitt the ultimate compliment from a man who knows machine gun lips.

The loser LIBS are at it again.

On his way home from creating peace in the Middle East and helping to return 20 freed Israeli hostages to their families, Donald Trump held court on Air Force One and gave press secretary Karoline Leavitt quite the compliment.

Trump didn't miss a beat when a reporter made an offbeat comment about Leavitt being replaced.

"It will never happen. Those lips - they move like a machine gun," Trump shot back.

What a compliment for a 28-year-old rock star press secretary who has to go toe-to-toe with the nasty LIB media elites on a daily basis while defending the president from all sorts of attacks. One minute Trump is creating peace in the world, the next minute loser Martin Sheen is attacking Don and saying he's the "biggest nothing in the world."

It's Leavitt and those machine gun lips that go up to the podium inside the White House press room and fight back against these maniacs. Trump knows it. He respects it, and he gave Leavitt the ultimate praise.

Trump clearly knows machine gun lips.

Leavitt's are right there amongst the elites. She's clearly going to have a long media career and Donald knows it.

Meanwhile, the disgusting LIB LOSERS turned Trump's comment into some sort of sexual innuendo, but MAGA fought back

Over at the ultra-LIB hangout, The Daily Beast, those losers couldn't wait to post a sexual innuendo headline. "Trump, 79, Can’t Stop Talking About Karoline Leavitt’s Lips," a headline reads while adding in a subhead that Trump "has a history of discussing his 28-year-old press secretary's looks."

Then, the Beast paywalled the post. The teaser portion of the post makes no mention that he's talking about Leavitt's ability to fight fire with fire in a press room.

The LIBS launched a very similar attack over on Twitter.