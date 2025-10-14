Martin Sheen Attacks Trump As He's Saving Hostages From War & MSNBC Hack Just Cackles Her Approval

Even the morons on The View knew that it was smart to praise Trump on Monday. Martin Sheen went the opposite direction.

Martin Sheen picked a helluva day to determine Donald Trump is the "biggest nothing in the world."

Tell that to the pale Jewish hostages who were released by terrorists over the weekend who would've preferred to shoot them in the back of the head.

While Trump was cruising around the Middle East on Air Force One getting deals done and ending wars, Sheen sat down with MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace for a live event where Martin wasted no time attacking the president.

"You are the biggest nothing in the world," the 85-year-old Sheen said of Trump. "Stop listening to all these people around you, these sycophants, who are encouraging you to be your non-human self.

"Get in touch with that humanity. Stop fussing with your hair. Speak from your heart and start being human. That’s what you were made for, not golf."

Wallace didn't provide an ounce of pushback.

Why would she? The goal here is to never give Trump an ounce of credit as to keep the luantic LIB base infuriated. This is MSNBC's business strategy.

Meanwhile, Martin Sheen gets to pretend he's still President like he's on TV again. He throws out a few stupid red meat one-liners to a bunch of miserable retirees in the crowd who spend their days pissed off on Facebook.

Wallace cackles.

The crowd goes wild over Sheen's comments.

While that's going on, over in Israel, families were reuniting and seeing their sons — no women or children survived captivity — for the first time in two years.

Shame on Sheen. Shame on Wallace. Shame on those people in the crowd who cheered.

If you can't put aside your differences for one day as humanity wins out, you're a completely lost soul.

For too many, their brains have malfunctioned and there doesn't seem to be a remedy.