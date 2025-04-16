Trump Caught On Camera Sharing Touching Moment With Navy Band, Shows Pure Class: WATCH

President Donald Trump was in high spirits Tuesday at the White House.

Trump invited the Navy Midshipmen to the White House to celebrate the team winning the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy.

The trophy is awarded to the winner of the series between America's three premier service academies - the Naval Academy, West Point and the Air Force Academy.

As you'd expect, Trump put on a show.

*RELATED: WORKING CLASS MAN VISITS THE WHITE HOUSE, RESULTS MIGHT SHOCK YOU*

SIGN UP for The Daily OutKick. New Look, Same Attitude.

Trump shows classy gesture with Navy band.

One of the coolest moments of the event came after Trump spent some time with the players and was gifted a football.

He was walking past the members of the U.S. Navy Band Cruisers when he took a moment of his day to greet them. The President even patted one on the back while sporting a big smile. It was a very classy gesture from the most powerful man in the world.

You can watch the awesome moment unfold below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

It's moments like this one that you love to see. We all know Trump is hilarious, but these moments really humanize the President.

You can't fake that kind of joy. He seemed so happy to have the Navy band at the White House. Can you imagine President Joe Biden ever having this much pop in his step and energy?

Yeah, I didn't think so. Yet, Trump makes it look easy.

Also, if you ever have a chance to catch a Navy football game in Annapolis, I highly suggest that you do. Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium is one of the coolest football stadiums in America.

It's essentially a museum that hosts football games. Easily one of the best venues in America.

What did you think of the touching moment and Navy's visit to the White House? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.