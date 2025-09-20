U.S. Military Obliterates Another Drug Boat In Brutal Fashion, Video Is Epic: WATCH

The United States military ventilated another drug boat, sending it to the bottom of the ocean.

President Donald Trump and the military have made it crystal clear that the days of drug cartels calling the shots are over.

It's been a long time coming. We can't let those pieces of trash push their poison into our country and hurt our people.

One of the steps being taken is to bomb boats carrying drugs. Well, buckle up, because we have another awesome video.

Trump releases strike video on another drug boat

President Donald Trump released unclassified footage late Friday of a third drug boat being turned into a fireball.

This might be the best video we've seen so far, and the destruction is nothing short of incredible. Give it a watch below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

The President announced the following details about the strike on Truth Social:

"On my Orders, the Secretary of War ordered a lethal kinetic strike on a vessel affiliated with a Designated Terrorist Organization conducting narcotrafficking in the USSOUTHCOM area of responsibility. Intelligence confirmed the vessel was trafficking illicit narcotics, and was transiting along a known narcotrafficking passage enroute to poison Americans. The strike killed 3 male narcoterrorists aboard the vessel, which was in international waters. No U.S. Forces were harmed in this strike. STOP SELLING FENTANYL, NARCOTICS, AND ILLEGAL DRUGS IN AMERICA, AND COMMITTING VIOLENCE AND TERRORISM AGAINST AMERICANS!!!"

There's a new sheriff in town, and that's bad news for the narco-terrorists who have inflicted an incalculable amount of pain on Americans.

At the same time, the United States is also building up military sources in the region near Venezuela as all eyes turn to dictator Nicolas Maduro.

It's clear major moves are being made, and we're only just getting started.

What do you want to see from Trump and the military moving forward? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.