Trump Issues Blistering Military Threat To Iran As Fears Of Bombing Rise: WATCH

President Donald Trump is making it clear that bombing Iran is a very real option on the table.

The United States is attempting to reach a deal to contain/end Iran's nuclear ambitions through diplomatic means.

However, no deal has been reached, and Trump has consistently made it known that the alternative is a military strike.

It's not just words.

The United States has positioned many B-2 stealth bombers on Diego Garcia, which is where a strike against Iran would be launched from.

President Trump issues threat to Iran.

With Trump's deadline for deal winding down, it appears that a military option *MIGHT BE* how the situation plays out. The President is definitely not closing the door on bombing Iran if diplomatic options fail.

"If it requires military, we're going to have military. Israel will obviously be very much involved in that. Be the leader of that, but nobody leads us. We do what we want to do," Trump said Wednesday in the Oval Office when discussing possibly bombing Iran.

First off, it's important to note that Israel absolutely cannot take out Iran's nuclear program. Only the United States has that power for one simple reason.

The 30,000-pound GBU-57 bunker-busting bomb that is capable of taking out Iran's facilities deep underground can only be carried by heavy American bombers. Specifically, the B-2 can carry two of them at a time.

Israel has some F-35s provided by the United States, but the advanced stealth fighter can't carry bunker busters. Only heavy bombers can, and Israel has none. There's also absolutely no shot America would ever share our advanced bomber stealth technology with any nation. The United States has never exported a single B-2 or F-22 because the technology is considered far too sensitive for any nation to ever get a look at.

So, I'm not really sure what Trump means by claiming Israel would take the lead. Having said that, the United States can absolutely get it done.

Now, does that mean we should do it? That's a different conversation. Iran has a massive rocket and missile force as a deterrent, and that rocket force would likely target allies and assets in the region. It's a very difficult situation. That's why Trump is pushing for a diplomatic solution, but diplomacy can sometimes only work with the threat of military power.

