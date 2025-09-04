Trump Slams Cowardly Mexican Leaders For Not Helping Smash Drug Cartels

President Trump has made it clear he plans on taking action against drug cartels.

President Donald Trump isn't happy with Mexico's leadership for not doing more to take out drug cartels.

President Trump has made it clear since returning to office that targeting the cartels is a top priority. That now includes using the military for direct strikes. The President stunned the world when he announced the military vaporized a drug ship on Tuesday.

There's also a significant buildup of military resources near Venezuela. The United States has a $50 million bounty on dictator Nicolás Maduro's head.

The situation is getting very tense and spicy. It's about time. The cartels must be dealt with in the harshest fashion possible.

Trump slams Mexico's government.

Trump spoke with the Daily Caller's White House reporter Reagan Reese about the issue, and made it clear he thinks Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum is too scared to do anything.

"I’ve offered to send in the military, and she doesn’t want us to do that…Because she’s scared…She’s very scared," Trump explained during the interview.

In classic Trump fashion, he also attempted to butter up Sheinbaum a bit. The President further told Reese, "So I like the president very much. I think she’s a terrific woman. She’s actually an amazing woman in some, in certain ways, very elegant, beautiful. But Mexico is run by the cartels. It’s run by the cartels."

There's no question that cartels have run wild throughout Mexico and other countries in the region without proper pushback.

That's how we got to where we are now. The point of no return was crossed a long time ago. The time for action is now.

The United States has the best military on the planet, and there is no close second. Our special operations units are the most capable in the history of human warfare. You think the cartels are ready for what can be brought to the table by Tier One operators?

Absolutely not. They would get hit with a dose of justice they can't even begin to envision. We already saw what the cartel looks like after meeting the business end of a missile. Now, it's time to do the same with operators.

How do you want to see Trump handle the cartels? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.