Trump Hilariously Praises The Media With Unexpected Comments: WATCH

Is President Trump becoming a fan of the media?

President Donald Trump was in prime form Tuesday.

The President is currently in Scotland for a multi-day visit, and as you'd expect, he carved out some time to hit the golf course.

That includes busting out a highly-specialized and armored golf cart shadowing him on the course.

Trump pours praise on the media.

Trump addressed the crowd Tuesday while opening the Trump International Golf Links course in Scotland, and he took a moment to praise the media.

Yes, Donald Trump had something nice to say about the press.

"Thank you, everybody — and thank you to the media. The media has been terrific, believe it or not. See? I didn't use the word 'fake news' one time! Not one time. Today, they're not fake news. Today, they're wonderful news," the 45th and 47th President of America said with a massive grin on his face.

You can watch the funny moment unfold below

People were also quick to offer jokes and reactions of their own in response to Trump's unexpected comments.

I've said it before, and I'll say it again. You can say a lot of things about President Trump, but the one thing you can't say is that he's not funny as hell.

In a different life, he could have been an all-time great roast comedian. An elderly version of Tony Hinchcliffe.

The best part is you can see when Trump is clearly having fun and enjoying himself. Clowning the media by sarcastically praising them as not being "fake news" put a big smile on his face.

He's like a teenager just living in the moment with his friends……but he controls the world's most advanced military arsenal.

