Nasty Liberal Shares Insane Anti-Trump Tweet

Malcolm Nance is doing his best to prove he's the king of cringe.

Nance has a long history of saying and doing unhinged things. That includes attempting to paint himself as some savior of Ukraine.

One of his crown jewel claims was when he infamously tried to claim there might be some kind of Trump-motivated insurgency.

Very rational. Very smart.

Malcolm Nance goes viral with insanely dumb tweet about Donald Trump.

Well, anyone who thought Nance might disappear and change his ways is in for some disappointment. It's the same old Malcolm.

"Straight up. Trump is a traitor & He is Putins [sic] B*tch. That’s it. That’s the tweet," Nance tweeted Monday night about President Donald Trump.

The tweet remains up as of publication, and don't worry if he deletes it. We've got a screenshot of it!

His tweet is clearly in reference to President Trump's handling of Ukraine and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky.

You can debate all day about how the United States should handle Ukraine after three years of a brutal war, but calling him Putin's "b*tch" is beyond dumb.

Are we doing the whole Russia hoax again? Are we really doing this again? I thought we left that in the past, but I guess not.

Why try something new when you can play the hits over and over again?

Also, what is it with so many cringe liberals thinking cursing on social media and behaving like a gangster somehow makes them tough?

I'll never understand it. It's almost like some people have forgotten how the real world works. We saw something similar with Alec Baldwin when he threatened that comedian.

That kind of behavior has never made sense to me, and it never will.

If you ever find yourself tweeting cringe messages like Nance's above, then it's probably a good sign it's time to hop off and go outside to touch some grass. Otherwise, you risk looking like a fool. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.