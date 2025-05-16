Trump Flames Nasty James Comey For Disgusting Message: WATCH

President Donald Trump didn't mince words when responding to James Comey's nasty message.

The former FBI director is being investigated by the Secret Service after posting an all-time stupid message on social media.

Comey posted a photo of seashells on the beach that formed the message "8647." He later deleted the post and walked it back, but not before it was circulated all over social media.

Some took it as a death threat because of the number "86" being featured. Being "86'd" often refers to being ejected from a location such as a casino or bar.

The most charitable interpretation was that he wants Trump impeached. Either way, it was an insanely stupid thing to share on social media, seeing how he used to be the Director of the FBI. He definitely should have known better.

Donald Trump responds to James Comey's message.

The 45th and 47th President of the United States, who has survived two assassination attempts, spoke with Bret Baier about the situation, and he clearly wasn't happy at all.

"He knew exactly what that meant. A child knows what that meant. If you're the FBI Director and you don't know what that mean...That meant assassination, and it says it loud and clear. He wasn’t very competent, but he was competent enough to know what that meant," Trump told Baier during an interview on Fox News.

You can watch the President's full reaction below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard also spoke about Comey's message, and demanded that he be put behind bars.

The reality is that people in positions of power or who were in positions of power need to be much smarter than Comey on social media.

It takes one lunatic to see Comey's message and decide to act on it. Again, Trump has already survived two assassination attempts, and was shot during one of them.

The rhetoric is out of control. That's very dangerous. Unstable people see garbage like Comey's message and could interpret it as a green light to do something horrific.

We'll wait to see what the investigation finds, but it was an unhinged thing for Comey to post. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.