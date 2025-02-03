Donald Trump Dunks On Dead ISIS Leader With Viral Tweet

President Donald Trump didn't even need any words to spin up the internet Monday morning.

The President stunned people Saturday when he announced with no warning that he had an ISIS leader obliterated in an airstrike.

The strike was carried out on a cave in Somalia. The exact name of the ISIS leader wasn't released, but he was an attack planner and recruiter.

Now, he's been put in a blender.

President Donald Trump goes viral with awesome tweet.

Footage of the strike was released over the weekend, and Trump wanted to go back to the well Monday morning.

He quote tweeted the original statement with the video, and I know he didn't want anyone to miss it:

The President made it his pinned tweet.

Never a bad idea to dunk on a dead terrorist leader. Check it out in the screenshot below.

It didn't take long at all for people to weigh in on Trump's tweet, and as you'd expect, they were very happy to see an ISIS leader go down.

Below are some of the comments on the post:

Well done. Destroy em all.

This is BEAUTIFUL.

The president is uploading liveleak airstrikes on X. What a time to be alive.

this app is actually crazy

This mfer tweeting clips as if they were CoD montages

Trump is a foreign policy expert. I always supported this aspect of his first term even when I opposed him in the primary. Tough, strong U.S. foreign policy will keep America safe and prosperous.

Do the cartels next please.

Throw up the flag again Mr. President. We loved when you did that.

based president

Uploading the killcam and flexing for the world to see is based asf. I love 2nd term trump so much it's unreal.

Trump just released video of the U.S. Airstrikes on ISIS. We are so back. In a way we’ve never been back before.

The fact that he decided to post the drone footage is wild

NFA: Not F*cking Around

The President of the United States tweeting out war footage like it's Reddit or Liveleak is honestly awesome.

Let's never forget when Trump whacked Qasem Soleimani, and then threw up the American flag on X like it was a gang sign.

What do you think of Trump's tweet? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.