Trump Releases Heartbreaking Video Addressing Savage Murder Of Innocent Woman: WATCH

President Donald Trump is beyond livid at the death of Iryna Zarutska.

Zarutska, a young refugee from Ukraine, was murdered while riding public metro in Charlotte on August 22.

Decarlos Brown, a career criminal, is currently facing a first-degree murder charge in the case. There is video of the incident online, but out of respect for Zarutska and her family, I will not be sharing it here.

President Donald Trump addresses murder of Iryna Zarutska.

The President of the United States of America released a powerful and heartbreaking video on Tuesday addressing the gut-wrenching situation.

"A beautiful young girl that never had problems in life. With a magnificent future in this country, and now she's dead. She was slaughtered by a deranged monster who was roaming free after 14 prior arrests. We cannot allow a depraved element of violent repeat offenders to continue spreading destruction and death throughout our country. We have to respond with force and strength. We have to be vicious, just like they are. It's the only thing they understand," Trump said in the video as he held up photos of Zarutska.

You can watch Trump's video below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Trump also released the following statement on Truth Social on Monday afternoon:

"I have seen the horrific video of a beautiful, young Ukrainian refugee, who came to America to escape the vicious War in Ukraine, and was innocently riding the Metro in Charlotte, North Carolina, where she was brutally ambushed by a mentally deranged lunatic. The perpetrator was a well known career criminal, who had been previously arrested and released on CASHLESS BAIL in January, a total of 14 TIMES. What the hell was he doing riding the train, and walking the streets? Criminals like this need to be LOCKED UP. The blood of this innocent woman can literally be seen dripping from the killer’s knife, and now her blood is on the hands of the Democrats who refuse to put bad people in jail, including Former Disgraced Governor and "Wannabe Senator" Roy Cooper. North Carolina, and every State, needs LAW AND ORDER, and only Republicans will deliver it! Additionally, where is the outrage from the Mainstream Media on this horrible tragedy? VOTE FOR MICHAEL WHATLEY FOR UNITED STATES SENATE, HE WON’T LET THIS HAPPEN AGAIN!"

There are many things that can be said about the murder of Zarutska, but the main one should be there's no need to live like this. She was an innocent young woman who fled a country that was a brutal war zone. She should have found safety and comfort in America.

She should have been able to ride the metro in complete safety. Instead, she fled Ukraine only to be killed on the streets of America allegedly by a guy who had no business being on the streets.

It's beyond enraging, and everyone who cares about peace and safety should be angry something like this happened to such a sweet woman.

Pray for her family and friends. The video is disturbing on a level that words can't describe, and justice can't come soon enough. Let me know what you think at: David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Pack your bags, football fans! OutKick is sending one lucky winner and a friend to Athens for Georgia vs. Alabama. Travel’s on us, VIP tickets in hand, and bragging rights for life. Enter Now!