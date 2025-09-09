Axios Blames MAGA, Security Camera For Outrage Over Vicious Charlotte Stabbing

Over the weekend, a video went viral showing Iryna Zarutska—a 23-year-old Ukrainian refugee—being stabbed to death on a train in Charlotte, North Carolina on Aug. 22. The attacker, a black man previously convicted of multiple felonies, had no connection to the woman prior to the deadly assault.

Naturally, people on social media expressed outrage. A young woman, using public transportation to get home from work, was killed by a violent felon repeatedly released back into society despite his history.

Of course, the left-wing media is mostly ignoring the attack. Why? Well, it features a black man killing a white woman. That's not a narrative that the left-wing media wants to touch. Of course, had it been a white man killing a black woman, the corporate media would talk about it non-stop for months. They'd explain how it happened because of white supremacy or racism and stir up racial hatred within the United States.

Axios, one of those left-wing media outlets, attempted to cover the story (only after the video surfaced this weekend, of course). But they just couldn't help themselves. Instead of labeling it what it was—a senseless crime that has no place in American society—they used it as an opportunity to blame "MAGA supporters" and "surveillance cameras."

No, this is not a joke.

What if the Races were Reversed?

"Stabbing video fuels MAGA's crime message," reads the headline of the Axios article. First, the headline says "stabbing video" rather than addressing the crime that occurred.

Second, imagine if the races were reversed. Do you think Axios might have found a way to weave "white attacker" or "black victim" into the headline? I suspect they would have done exactly that. Instead, they worked "MAGA" into the headline.

Talk about unbiased journalism, huh?

Then, there's the post that Axios sent on X promoting the article.

"The gruesome video of the fatal knife attack on Iryna Zarutska on a light-rail car in Charlotte is drawing attention from MAGA influencers seeking to elevate the issue of violent urban crime — and accuse mainstream media of under-covering shocking cases," the post reads.

How dare those "MAGA influencers" take an example of violent crime and use it to speak out against violent crime! The monsters!

Plus, what do they mean "accuse mainstream media of under-covering shocking cases"? No one is accusing the mainstream media of anything. They are simply observing that the story isn't being covered. Accuse implies it might not be true.

Head over to the homepages of The New York Times, Washington Post, CNN or CBS News. I couldn't find it on the front page of NYT or WaPo.

CNN had a small headline on it in the middle of the page. Of course, they didn't mention the race of the perpetrator. CBS has the video near the bottom of its front page.

Again, just take a moment to think about how prominent the story would be if a white attacker killed a black victim. It certainly wouldn't be missing on the New York Times and Washington Post websites and wouldn't be buried at CNN and CBS.

Axios wasn't done, though

Not only did the left-wing outlet blame "MAGA influencers" for highlighting the crime, but they also had something to say about the security camera that caught the attack on video.

"The rising number of surveillance cameras in public spaces, including on Charlotte's light rail, has become a big accelerant in these cases," Axios wrote. "The video is easily shared or leaked, and can instantly pollinate across social media — a visual counterpoint to statistics showing crime decreases."

OK, so the problem isn't the crime itself, it's that the crime was captured by a security camera. Excuse me, I just need a moment to gather myself after reading that.

Let's recap: a white woman was killed on a train by a convicted felon, a black male.

Axios: if only MAGA and surveillance cameras didn't exist, no one would care about this story.

You really don't hate the media enough.