Donald Trump Humiliates Deranged Jack Smith With Alpha Move That'll Have Libs Foaming At The Mouth

It's been a rollercoaster of a month, so picking my favorite Donald Trump 2.0 moment ain't easy. He's seemingly stuffed some poor Lib in a locker every other day. Sometimes twice a day. Sometimes all damn day.

He's already reduced Joe BIden's awful presidency to nothing. Just rubble. He's also changed the name of a body of water, kicked the woke AP off his plane, made all the snot-nosed government employees come back to work, and told that Zelenskyy fella that the jig is UP and also that we'd like his rare minerals.

Big month. I knew we'd be in for a special four years when Trump was reelected, and, so far, I've been right. Love the energy right now.

All that being said, what our great president pulled yesterday with deranged Jack Smith – the nasty attorney who weaponized government and specialized in witch hunts – was maybe my favorite moment of his second term.

The signing, the pen, the throw, the disgust in his voice, but also, the joy in his voice … it was an absolute masterclass in trolling:

Elite moment here from Trump

My God. It's amazing. Elite stuff here. You weren't getting this with Sleepy Joe!

"We're gonna call it the 'Deranged Jack Smith Signing."

"Wait, I just wanna savor this one, please."

"Who would like the pen?"

*throws it*

"Why don’t you send it to Jack Smith?"

Incredible. And how about the Big J interrupting the literal signing with a dumb question about troops in Europe? You know what? Kick her off Air Force One, too. Stupid question.

Read the room, lady. Nobody cares about that right now. We're yanking security clearances and humiliating a bunch of losers who aided deranged Jack Smith in his political witch hunt.

We'll get to Europe tomorrow. Relax.

Anyway, another highlight-reel moment from Trump here. You just know the Libs are fuming this morning. The pettiness is top-notch, and I'm here for it.

Some folks will get annoyed that Trump's still focused on his enemies list, and I get that. It's the whole ‘move forward, not backwards’ argument. It's fair.

But that also doesn't give us the #content we all crave, and I'm a pro-content guy above all. As long as Trump is tossing pens into the crowd like that, my job is safe.

And I think he's just getting started.

Let's have a big four years.