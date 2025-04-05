Trump Obliterates Scumbag Terrorists, Brutal Strike Footage Released: WATCH

President Donald Trump and the military continue to hammer Houthi terrorists in Yemen.

Trump launched a massive military campaign against the Houthis in March in an attempt to re-open shipping lanes.

The Iranian-backed terrorist organization has been harassing and attacking ships since 2023 following the Hamas attack in Israel.

Now, they're getting a front-row seat to American military power.

President Donald Trump drops new strike footage.

Trump hopped on X Friday night to let the world know the U.S. military was obliterating the scumbag terrorists.

He shared a new strike video that shows an absolutely devastating air strike against a large group of Houthis.

"These Houthis gathered for instructions on an attack. Oops, there will be no attack by these Houthis! They will never sink our ships again," the President tweeted.

You can check out the strike footage below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

This is what happens when you test the American military or doubt our power. We have the most equipped, well-trained and technologically advanced military the world has ever seen, and it's not close.

Our military has the ability to do things the rest of the world couldn't dream of accomplishing. When it comes to air strikes, the USA is king, and the video above is just one of many examples of that fact.

The Houthis are getting absolutely hammered into oblivion, and as someone who hates terrorists, I think it's great to see.

Trump believes in peace through strength, and that requires taking out bad guys when necessary.

