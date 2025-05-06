Trump Announces Major Military Victory After Brutal Bombing Campaign: WATCH

President Donald Trump announced the United States has achieved a major military victory against the Houthis.

The President and the United States military have been hammering the Houthi rebels in Yemen since mid-March.

The intense and unrelenting bombing campaign was in response to the Houthis harassing international shipping and firing on ships.

Trump announces victory against the Houthis.

Well, the bombing campaign didn't even last two full months before the Houthis threw their hands up and decided they were done.

"The Houthis have announced that, or they've announced to us at least, they don't want to fight anymore. They just don't want to fight, and we will honor that, and we will stop the bombings. They have capitulated, but more importantly, we will take their word. They say they will not be blowing up ships anymore, and that's the purpose of what we were doing…I think that's very positive," Trump announced Tuesday during an Oval Office meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney.

The President further announced that the military campaign to destroy the Houthis is over, effective immediately.

You can watch Trump's comments below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Turns out that getting a front-row seat to American military power is certainly a very quick way to change someone's behavior.

It's true that the Houthis are very well-armed. They have long-range weapons and a lot of their weapons are stored underground. That makes hitting them hard. The Houthis are also supplied with intelligence and supplies by the Iranians. They're a formidable opponent, but they're no match for American air power running around the clock.

It will be interesting to see what role Iran might have played in the Houthis deciding they were done fighting and harassing global shipping.

The United States and Iran are making progress on a diplomatic deal on the country's nuclear program. The Iranians have incredible influence over the Houthis. It's a proxy group that exists to carry out Iran's bidding.

It's definitely worth speculating whether the Iranians picked up the phone and told them it was over in order to help advance a deal.

Trump's comments below ahead of his trip to the Middle East will only fuel questions about if a deal has been reached with Iran.

The Houthis decided to mess around and then they found out the hard way. Welcome back to reality, gentlemen. Don't mess with the U.S. military unless you have a death wish. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.