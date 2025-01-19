Donald Trump Hits Trademark YMCA Dance With Village People At Victory Rally

Donald Trump held his "Make America Great Again Victory Rally" on Sunday , and it was fantastic.

Just a day before he gets inaugurated as the 47th President of the United States, Trump got the celebration on at the White House. Frankly, he deserves to party hard. Two separate assassins tried to take his life along the campaign trail, and every major sector of society did everything they could do to tarnish his character and make it seem as though he was the second coming of the devil. But despite those odds, he won the electoral college by like a thousand votes and he won the popular vote.

That’s superhero shizz, as the kids say these days.

At the party, he was in an incredibly festive mood, as he should be. In true Trump fashion, he did his signature dance move, the same one that countless athletes used to celebrate good plays this past season. But this time, he had a little help.

Instead of just blasting "YMCA" on the speakers, the original "Village People" singers joined Trump on stage and sang their signature hit..

That’s freaking epic, and such a brilliant collaboration. I honestly think they should remake the original music video and just have Trump and dozens of other extras do this dance. Maybe it could be the latest trend on Tik Tok now that it's not going to be banned.

The vibes at the evening were great, and I’ve got a feeling that’s a glimpse into what the next four years will be like.

It’s fun to live in the U-S-OF-A!