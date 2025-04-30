Donald Trump Embarrasses, Insults, And Then Kicks A Lib Heckler Out Of His Michigan Rally

I was a little worried that when Donald Trump officially won re-election last fall, it would be the end of his rallies. Naturally. No more campaigns (allegedly!). No more rallies. That's sort of how it works.

And I love a good Trump rally. The #content we get out of those is endless. Mocking the fake news Libs at CNN and MSNBC. Dancing. Laughing. It's basically a two-hour comedy show. And we haven't gotten one since last November.

Last November!

Until last night in Michigan, where Trump celebrated his 100 days in office (time flies!) with his new best friend, Gretchen Whitmer. What a pairing! Didn't see it coming.

Anyway, shockingly … there was plenty of #content to mine from the big event. But this clip of Trump kicking a Lib heckler out of the show – and then misgendering him/her/they/them – is maybe my favorite rally moment of all time:

Trump still has his rally fastball

I'm sorry … I'm sorry. I said ‘he’ and it's ‘she.’ It's true.

Amazing. Are we BACK, or what? Columbus Day, plastic straws, and Trump rallies. All great American pastimes, and all BACK in 2025.

Now, we never see this chick on camera, but we can all still see her, right? Go to your Starbucks down the street – right across from the Chipotle, Home Depot and Target, and next to Dunks and Mattress Firm – and you'll see her.

Pink or purple hair. Nose ring. A choker, like it's 1996. Bernie or Kamala shirt. Either super skinny or tremendously overweight. The works.

I guarantee you, that's what this lefty lunatic looked like. Probably doesn't even know how to spell tariff, but spends all of her time explaining to others how they work.

Still says "my body, my choice," even though Trump has literally done nothing to prove otherwise except give the power back to the states. I'm telling you, that's who this one is. I know this girl. Hell, I've met this girl a dozen times. Go to any college campus north of the Mason-Dixon – you'll find her.

Anyway, it's good to have Rally Trump back in action. Missed that dude. Happy 100 days!

PS: Gretchen? Welcome to the team!