Donald Trump Dunks On Ireland Resident Rosie O'Donnell After Hilarious Question From Reporter

We recently learned that Ireland has a new resident in Rosie O'Donnell, the comedienne (no, seriously) often cited in the medical textbooks as patient zero for Trump Derangement Syndrome.

And, would you believe the timing? Just after this news broke, Irish Taoiseach (prime minister) Micheál Martin happened to be across the pond here in the United States yukking it up with — who else? — President Donald Trump.

Now, you may recall that about two decades ago, Rosie and Trump had a very public feud, with the two despising each other long before Trump made his successful foray into elected politics.

So, with Taoiseach Martin and the President speaking to the media on Wednesday, reporter Brian Glenn asked what could go down as a Hall of Fame White House press pool question.

"Ireland is known for very happy, fun-loving people," Glenn said. "Great attitude; many in this room right now. Why in the world would you let Rosie O'Donnell move to Ireland!?"

First of all, as someone with some degree of Irishness in his lineage, I appreciate the tire-pumping of the Irish people.

But it's also a fun question: why would the fun-loving Irish let Rosie harsh their mellow?

"Did you know you have Rosie O'Donnell?" President Trump asked the Taoiseach. "Do you know who she is?"

Judging by his silence, Taoiseach Martin is unfamiliar with O'Donnell's body of work. Gems like The Flintstones or, my personal favorite, her stirring performance in the Hallmark Channel classic, Riding The Bus With My Sister.

The President picked up on how lucky Martin was to not know who Rosie O'Donnell was.

"You're better off not knowing," the President assured him.

Hilarious.

I love how after all these years and two successful presidential campaigns while Rosie does… honestly, I'm not sure what she does, Donald Trump can't help but posterize Rosie when given half a chance.

The only thing I feel bad about is that poor Taoiseach Martin is headed back to the Emerald Isle, and I'm sure before he gets there he'll look up who Rosie is and it'll put a damper on his return home.