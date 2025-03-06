Trump Caught On Video Sharing Touching Moment With Cancer Survivor: WATCH

President Donald Trump pulled another classy move for DJ Daniel.

Daniel is a 13-year-old survivor of brain cancer, who was honored during Trump's address to Congress. The President declared him an honorary Secret Service agent.

The moment was incredibly emotional and the highlight of the speech.

Trump meets with DJ Daniel in the Oval Office.

Wel, honoring Daniel during his speech wasn't the only classy move Trump pulled for the young man. He also invited him to the Oval Office Wednesday.

Trump and Daniel's family shared a touching moment in the Oval Office, and the young man even embraced the President.

You can watch the situation unfold below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Politics aside, this is another great moment from Trump. It's an example of how you don't need to do much to make someone's day.

Daniel has had a hard life. The young man has had multiple brain surgeries in his fight against brain cancer.

Yet, he keeps his spirits high and is a fighter. I'm sure that's something Trump appreciates.

UNITED STATES - MARCH 4: D.J. Daniel, a 13-year-old cancer survivor, receives an honorary special agent certificate from Secret Service Director Sean Curran, right, during President Donald Trump's address to a joint session of Congress in the House Chamber of the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday, March 4, 2025. His father, Theodis Daniel, holds him up. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

No matter your politics, you can admit when a gesture or action is neat, and Trump making this young man an honorary agent and then inviting him to the White House is as cool as it gets. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

David Hookstead is a reporter for OutKick covering a variety of topics with a focus on football and culture. He also hosts of the podcast American Joyride that is accessible on Outkick where he interviews American heroes and outlines their unique stories. Before joining OutKick, Hookstead worked for the Daily Caller for seven years covering similar topics. Hookstead is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin.