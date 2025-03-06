Trump Caught On Video Sharing Touching Moment With Cancer Survivor: WATCH

President Donald Trump pulled another classy move for DJ Daniel.

Daniel is a 13-year-old survivor of brain cancer, who was honored during Trump's address to Congress. The President declared him an honorary Secret Service agent.

The moment was incredibly emotional and the highlight of the speech.

Trump meets with DJ Daniel in the Oval Office.

Wel, honoring Daniel during his speech wasn't the only classy move Trump pulled for the young man. He also invited him to the Oval Office Wednesday.

Trump and Daniel's family shared a touching moment in the Oval Office, and the young man even embraced the President.

You can watch the situation unfold below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Politics aside, this is another great moment from Trump. It's an example of how you don't need to do much to make someone's day.

Daniel has had a hard life. The young man has had multiple brain surgeries in his fight against brain cancer.

Yet, he keeps his spirits high and is a fighter. I'm sure that's something Trump appreciates.

No matter your politics, you can admit when a gesture or action is neat, and Trump making this young man an honorary agent and then inviting him to the White House is as cool as it gets. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.