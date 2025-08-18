Donald Trump Gives Zelensky The Ultimate Compliment During White House Meeting

Trump praised Zelensky for swapping his usual fatigues for a suit at the White House.

The second meeting at the White House between President Trump and Ukrainian President Zelensky seems to be going much better than in February.

It's going so well for the Ukrainian leader that he even got a compliment on his clothing choice from the Donald. "President Zelensky, you look fabulous in that suit," the reporter said.

Trump wasted no time adding, "I said the same thing!"

BOOM, it looks like we might get peace between Ukraine and Russia.

"That's the one that attacked you last time," Trump told Zelensky of the reporter who is now complimenting the Ukrainian leader.

"I remember that. You're in the same suit. I changed mine," the former comedian fired back at the reporter.

That got a chuckle and a big smile out of Trump.

Peace could be in the cards this week.

The Internet reacts to Zelensky's suit and roasting a reporter