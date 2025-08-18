Donald Trump Gives Zelensky The Ultimate Compliment During White House Meeting

Trump praised Zelensky for swapping his usual fatigues for a suit at the White House.

The second meeting at the White House between President Trump and Ukrainian President Zelensky seems to be going much better than in February

It's going so well for the Ukrainian leader that he even got a compliment on his clothing choice from the Donald. "President Zelensky, you look fabulous in that suit," the reporter said. 

Donald Trump greets Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the White House on Monday.  (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

Trump wasted no time adding, "I said the same thing!" 

BOOM, it looks like we might get peace between Ukraine and Russia. 

"That's the one that attacked you last time," Trump told Zelensky of the reporter who is now complimenting the Ukrainian leader. 

"I remember that. You're in the same suit. I changed mine," the former comedian fired back at the reporter. 

That got a chuckle and a big smile out of Trump. 

Peace could be in the cards this week. 

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and US President Donald Trump participate in a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House. (Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP)

The Internet reacts to Zelensky's suit and roasting a reporter

Joe Kinsey is the Senior Director of Content of OutKick and the editor of the Morning Screencaps column that examines a variety of stories taking place in real America. Kinsey is also the founder of OutKick’s Thursday Night Mowing League, America’s largest virtual mowing league. Kinsey graduated from University of Toledo.