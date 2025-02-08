Trump Terrifies Cartels With Strong Military Move: DETAILS

President Donald Trump isn't playing games when it comes to securing the border.

Trump made it clear as soon as he returned to the Oval Office that dealing with the border and cartels was a top priority, and for good reason.

We've had a wide open border flooded with illegal aliens and drugs for far too long. The carnage must stop, and serious military power is on the way to make sure that's exactly what happens.

President Donald Trump sends more troops to secure the border.

Trump and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth have made it clear all options are on the table, and troops were already sent to the border in the opening days of the administration.

More help is now on the way.

The Pentagon is sending another 1,500 active duty soldiers to the border to bring the total to 3,600 troops, according to The Associated Press. The latest troops are coming from the 18th Airborne Corps at Fort Liberty (or Fort Bragg for all the old school guys), according to the same report.

The AP reported the 10th Mountain Division is also expected to send 500 soldiers "in the coming days." That's an incredible amount of firepower.

Sending members of the 10th Mountain Division and the 18th Airborne Corps is a sign that Trump and Hegseth aren't playing games at all.

Those are incredibly serious units full of men with hardcore training and the skills necessary to confront and defeat any threat.

You think a bunch of cartel fighters in tennis shoes want anything to do with those guys? Absolutely not, and the move comes as the worst illegal aliens are being housed at Guantanamo Bay.

There's a new sheriff in town, and allies and enemies are getting a reminder of that daily. Buckle up because I can guarantee you America isn't even close to being done just yet. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.