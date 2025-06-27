Trump Reveals If He Will Bomb Iran Again After Brutal Strike: WATCH

The military hit three nuclear sites in Iran using B-2 stealth bombers.

PublishedUpdated

President Donald Trump isn't closing the door on further military attacks against Iran.

The United States military launched a devastating and overwhelming attack on Iran last weekend with one goal:

Eliminate the country's nuclear program and ability to enrich uranium.

The attack, based on what info we currently know, was a huge success. GBU-57 bunker busters dropped by B-2 stealth bombers hit Fordow and Natanz. Cruise missiles fired from a submarine hit Isfahan. 

It was a stunning display of military power no other country could dream of pulling off.

A look at the mountain Fordow is buried under. A total of 12 30,000-pound bunker busters hit the site's ventilation shafts. (Credit: Satellite image (c) 2025 Maxar Technologies via Getty Images)

Trump won't rule out hitting Iran again.

Trump held a Friday press briefing on a variety of different topics, and was asked if he would consider bombing Iran again if the country continues to try to enrich uranium.

"Sure, without question. Absolutely," Trump said without hesitation when asked about potential strikes down the road.

You can watch his full comments below, and let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

The reality of the situation is everyone is now in a holding pattern until an official battle damage assessment on Fordow can be done.

Fordow was the crown jewel of Iran's uranium enrichment program, and if it's truly gone, there might not even be anything left to talk about.

Iran has to take a hard look in the mirror after getting rocked in unprecedented fashion, and asking if it's worth spinning this whole situation up again.

America entered Iranian airspace and smoked multiple targets without Iran's air defenses getting a shot off. Does that really sound like something they want to have happen again? It's not if they have an ounce of intelligence and want the regime to survive.

(Credit: United States Military, Air Force, Public Domain, https://www.dvidshub.net/image/9127326)

A U.S. Air Force B-2 Spirit is prepared for operations ahead of Operation MIDNIGHT HAMMER at Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, June 2025. (Credit: United States Military, Air Force, Public Domain, https://www.dvidshub.net/image/9127326)

For now, we sit and wait and hope this is the end of the story. If not, the flying freedom fighters will be back in the air looking for targets to wipe out. What do you want to see happen? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Tags
Written by
David Hookstead is a reporter for OutKick covering a variety of topics with a focus on football and culture. He also hosts of the podcast American Joyride that is accessible on Outkick where he interviews American heroes and outlines their unique stories. Before joining OutKick, Hookstead worked for the Daily Caller for seven years covering similar topics. Hookstead is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin.