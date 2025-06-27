Trump Reveals If He Will Bomb Iran Again After Brutal Strike: WATCH

President Donald Trump isn't closing the door on further military attacks against Iran.

The United States military launched a devastating and overwhelming attack on Iran last weekend with one goal:

Eliminate the country's nuclear program and ability to enrich uranium.

The attack, based on what info we currently know, was a huge success. GBU-57 bunker busters dropped by B-2 stealth bombers hit Fordow and Natanz. Cruise missiles fired from a submarine hit Isfahan.

It was a stunning display of military power no other country could dream of pulling off.

Trump won't rule out hitting Iran again.

Trump held a Friday press briefing on a variety of different topics, and was asked if he would consider bombing Iran again if the country continues to try to enrich uranium.

"Sure, without question. Absolutely," Trump said without hesitation when asked about potential strikes down the road.

You can watch his full comments below, and let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

The reality of the situation is everyone is now in a holding pattern until an official battle damage assessment on Fordow can be done.

Fordow was the crown jewel of Iran's uranium enrichment program, and if it's truly gone, there might not even be anything left to talk about.

Iran has to take a hard look in the mirror after getting rocked in unprecedented fashion, and asking if it's worth spinning this whole situation up again.

America entered Iranian airspace and smoked multiple targets without Iran's air defenses getting a shot off. Does that really sound like something they want to have happen again? It's not if they have an ounce of intelligence and want the regime to survive.

For now, we sit and wait and hope this is the end of the story. If not, the flying freedom fighters will be back in the air looking for targets to wipe out. What do you want to see happen? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.