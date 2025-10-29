Don Lemon Launches Disgusting Attack On Megyn Kelly With 'Trans' Insult - REACTIONS

Gay Don Lemon just launched a new era within the Alphabet Mafia world.

While appearing on some podcast — no clue what the name of the show is, it doesn't matter — Lemon was willingly sucked into a conversation about news vet Megyn Kelly by a couple of Lib dudes.

"Is Megyn Kelly chopped?" one of the Lib dorks asks the disgraced former CNN anchor, who had no idea what the Gen Z dork was talking about. "Or unc," the other dork chimes in.

Don asks them to explain "chopped."

"Chopped means, like, not hot," Dork 1 says.

"Yeah, she's chopped," Gay Don says, which is fine because Don is attracted to dudes. He's married to a white guy named Tim. Of course he's going to say Megyn's not hot.

But, then Don adds a little something extra.

"I think she looks trans," Don blurts out. "She looks clockable."

What does clockable mean?

A quick trip to Urban Dictionary tells us it means, roughly, that "If you see a trans person and you can tell they are not their birth sex that means they were clockable."

Over on Trans Reddit, I'm told this is a complete insult to the trans world.

Translation: Don Lemon is using a derogatory word to describe Megyn Kelly as translated by the trans world.

Don's been quite the voice on the trans movement

Speaking of Don on trans topics, let's not forget when Don blamed the biological female for ending up in a boxing ring with Imane Khelif, who was mad at having to take a mandatory genetic sex test.

You might also remember during Don's CNN career when he determined that Nikki Haley was "not in her prime."

One could argue that Don has a problem with women. Anyone arguing he doesn't?

Reactions to Don Lemon attacking women by using "looks trans" as an insult