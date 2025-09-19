Don Lemon Blames Female Boxers For Injuries Sustained While Fighting Imane Khelif

In what world does it make sense for a woman to get in the ring and box a man.

The leftist media hates women.

Don Lemon appeared on "Piers Morgan Uncensored" on Thursday, and one of the topics the two men discussed was Imane Khelif. Remember, this is the Algerian boxer who is a DSD (differences in sex development) male who fought in the 2024 Summer Olympics in the women’s boxing category.

To the shock of no one, Khelif won gold because, while having abnormalities in his development, he’s a male and not a woman. As a result, many women who fought Khelif would leave the ring having sustained more injuries than they would have if they fought biological women.

(Fortunately, World Boxing is mandating sex testing , which means Khelif will likely not be able to fight in the women’s division anymore).

But Lemon doesn’t equate all of this to a failure by World Boxing, or the fault of Khelif for giving in to gender dysphoria and making real women pay the consequences of his decision.

No, Lemon thinks that all the beatings, injuries, and medals stolen from real women is actually the fault of the female fighters.

"If you put yourself in the arena to be hit and someone hits you hard, then whose fault is that?" he said.

Morgan quickly responded that female fighters are expecting to fight other females, but Lemon doubled down and continued to portray real women as the problem.

"I’m sure whoever was in that competition understood who they were going into the ring with. And if you put yourself in that competition in the middle of a ring where punches are being thrown, then you can expect to get hit hard, whether it is a man or a woman. And that’s all I have to say about that," Lemon said.

How can anyone be this brain-dead?

Lemon’s argument suggests that if women don’t want to fight men, they need to quit or else they’ll get hurt (he actually said "man," so I’m not putting words in his mouth). At that point, Khelif would win every award by default because, in Lemon’s darkened mind, the women should just give up. If that’s the case, then there is no longer any such thing as women’s boxing when Khelif is around, is there?

I can’t think of a more condescending comment to make towards female athletes. Isn’t that the exact opposite of supporting women’s rights, something that liberals claim to champion?

I guess liberals love supporting women’s sports, except when it's time to defend them from delusional men. At that point, they couldn’t give a rip about real women.

Female boxers don’t sign up to fight men, and it's not their jobs to ensure that they get fair competition. Organizations like World Boxing failed these women, and Khelif willingly took away the rewards that real women justly deserved. They are the problems, not real women.