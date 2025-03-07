Dolly Parton Releases Incredibly Emotional Song After Husband's Death, Cuts To The Soul: LISTEN

Dolly Parton continued to honor her late husband, and her latest tribute is a new song.

The country music icon's husband, Carl Dean, died Monday at the age of 82. The two were together for more than six decades.

Unlike most spouses of celebrities who become public figures, Carl Dean never had any interest in being in the spotlight.

He was almost never seen in public. Instead, Parton's husband chose to live his life in complete privacy as he worked in the asphalt business. He truly lived the dream.

Dolly Parton releases song honoring Carl Dean after his death at the age of 82.

Parton released a statement Thursday letting her fans know she was at peace with the situation because Carl is with God.

All things considered, she's sharing an incredible perspective on the sad situation.

She followed up that statement with a new song - "If You Hadn't Been There" - honoring the impact her late husband had on her life.

Get your tissues ready and hit the play button on the video below. It's a punch right to the emotions.

Clearly, Carl's death has left a big impact on Parton, and it's easy to understand why. Death is never easy. It's significantly harder when you lose someone you were with for more than six decades.

Yet, she's doing her best to keep her spirits high. That's all you can ask for, and the song above really does sum up her feelings for Carl.

Our thoughts and prayers remain with Parton, her family and friends during this difficult time. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.