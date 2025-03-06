Dolly Parton Releases Powerful Religious Statement After Husband's Death

Dolly Parton released another statement following the death of her husband.

Parton's husband, Carl Dean, passed away Monday at the age of 82. The two were together for more than 60 years and married in 1966.

Carl did an amazing job staying out of the spotlight, and was almost never seen in public. Instead, he chose to pursue a life in private and worked in the asphalt business.

Dolly Parton releases new statement on her husband's death.

The country music icon took to Instagram to share a new message for her fans after processing his death over the course of the past few days.

Her message? He's with God now.

"He is in God's arms now and I am okay with that. I will always love you," Parton said, in part, in a statement released Thursday afternoon.

Parton's fans were quick to weigh in with words of encouragement and sympathy during the singer's difficult time:

We love you so much! He is in Gods arms! That’s so true

We love you always, Dolly

The I will always love you at the end 😭 so sorry for your loss. The price of love is grief, and I’m sending you so many prayers mama!

Dolly, you and Carl have earned every bit of love you are receiving from all of us. The kindness, artistry, and community service you both have provided over the years has meant so much more than you can ever know. You are so beloved by all around the world and I wish there was more we could do to give back to you during this time. I’m sending love and support for you and your family and know that Carl is always in your heart and the hearts of those around you. We love you so much, Dolly.

You have given us so much love over the years and I hope you feel that back 1 million fold. Holding you and your family in our hearts.

Dealing with death is never easy, but it certainly seems like Parton, 79, is at peace with the situation. That's all you can ask for. Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with her family.