Dolly Parton Receives Emotional Message From Country Legend After Husband's Death

Tanya Tucker shared an awesome message to Dolly Parton following the death of her husband.

Parton's husband, Carl Dean, passed away Monday at the age of 82 in Nashville. The two were together for more than 60 years, and Carl did an amazing job of staying private and far from the public eye. The man enjoyed his privacy right up until the end.

"Carl and I spent many wonderful years together. Words can't do justice to the love we shared for over 60 years. Thank you for your prayers and sympathy," Parton shared to X Monday night.

You can read her announcement below.

Tanya Tucker shares powerful message following Dolly Parton's husband dying.

Tanya Tucker, one of the biggest legends in all of country music, took to Instagram to share a very inspiring and emotional message honoring Carl.

She wrote the following on Instagram after his death became public:

"l am beyond sad for My dear friend @dollyparton. I remember meeting Carl when I stopped in at their house unexpected in Brentwood when I was 15 or 16. She made me chocolate chip cookies and we all sat around and talked and it was one of my most precious memories!! I know she's hurting and that makes me hurt too!!! Just wish I could wrap my arms around her! Rest Easy Carl!!!"

You can see the full post below.

Despite Carl never really appearing in the spotlight at all, it's clear he made an incredible impact on a lot of people.

Honestly, it's nothing short of amazing how he managed to stay so private while married to one of the most famous women in America. Most people crave attention.

He was the exact opposite. He wanted nothing to do with it. The man worked in the asphalt business. How epic is that?

The man was married to an icon and just went about his business like it was no big deal. That should be a model for a lot of people, because I have no doubt he lived a very happy life doing it.

RIP to Carl Dean, and our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends during this difficult time.