Hero Dog Fights Off Multiple Coyotes, Footage Is Incredible: WATCH

A hero dog held its ground against a pack of coyotes.

Coyotes are no joke when it comes to causing problems. A man in North Carolina recently had to kill one with his bare hands after being attacked.

While attacks are rare against humans, coyotes will target animals and that's why people shoot them without hesitation across the country.

Dog battles pack of coyotes.

KTLA shared a video of a stray Labrador/German shepherd mix battling a group of coyotes in the early morning hours on May 6th in Orange County.

"I pounded on [the window] as my garage door opened. About five or six coyotes appeared from different directions and headed up our hill. The puppy headed up the hill amongst the group," homeowner Steve Shatynski explained to KTLA.

The video shows five coyotes attempting to repeatedly attack the dog, but the Labrador/German shepherd mix did more than enough to hold its ground and fend off the assault.

The dog was eventually brought to an animal shelter, where the story gets even better. A family adopted the dog after its heroic one-man stand, according to KTLA.

"Duke is a shy but friendly boy who loves hanging out with other dogs. Once he warms up, he enjoys doing zoomies, playing in the pool, and engaging with his handlers. Duke likes going on walks, receiving pets, and sitting for treats," the adoption agency listing stated.

Something tells me the family that adopted Duke has found itself one hell of a great dog.

