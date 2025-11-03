Does Racking Up A $450 Bill At The Bar & Leaving A First Date Early Mean There's No Chance Of A Second Date?

One date, one giant tab, one viral lesson: welcome to the modern dating scene.

I haven’t looked into any research or studies on the topic, but it just feels like people used to put more effort into dating and relationships than they do these days. Instead of trying to be happy, it seems like everyone is looking for dealbreakers.

If you're not willing to take the person in front of you as they are today and stop judging them for their past, even if they used to sleep with their best friend's wife while the friend watched, for example, you're going to have a harder time finding the one.

Is it really that big of a deal if your date runs up a $450 bill at the bar on your first date then decides to call it a night when a woman walks in? It appears it is.

A woman claims it happened to her and the very first thing she did was go out to her car and make a TikTok video explaining how a man left her with a $450 bar tab after she took a trip to the bathroom.

"I just went on a date with a man and then this other girl walks into the bar, and he leaves," she starts off her "is chivalry dead" video.

He Saw Another Woman Walk In and Decided His Night Was Over

After her trip to the bathroom, her date says to her, "Yeah, I'm gonna go." Kind of a dick move, unless her pit stop took a long time. He still could have dropped some money down on the table before walking out.

She went outside after her date left her and had a bartender that she's good friends with confirm that her date had just left. Her conclusion to this first date gone wrong is that it's time to give up on dating men.

She ends the video with, "I cannot do it! I can’t date men anymore!"

Now his mind wandering on him during her extended bathroom break isn't the only scenario that could have caused him to pull the plug early.

Maybe he's just a guy who wants to be chased.

He wants a woman to show she's interested. A woman with some fire and passion who isn’t going to allow him to walk out on a possibility and stick her with a $450 bar tab.

This first date trick of his could be a romantic test. She failed miserably and never gave them a chance. That's why there sadly won't be a second date for these two.