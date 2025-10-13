Doctor Joins Exclusive Club Of Adults Arrested For Throwing Wild House Parties With Teens 'Falling Down Drunk'

Doctor hosts teen party, says she just bought food. Police say it was a booze-filled Florida fiasco.

Technically, a doctor should know better than to throw a house party for more than two dozen teenagers. But so should an elementary school principal and teacher.

Yet they're all members of the same exclusive club of adults who have been arrested for throwing wild parties for teenagers in the state of Florida. I'm going to defend them, but in both cases, they didn’t expect a little party on a Friday night to get this out of hand.

In the case of 51-year-old doctor Hao Nhu Tran, she bought food and beverages for 30 juveniles and went into her bedroom and closed the door. She denied to the Winter Park police giving any alcohol to minors.

Police arrived at the doctor's home around 12:30 am Saturday after receiving multiple calls about underage drinking and juveniles "falling down drunk" at her home. When they arrived, Click Orlando reports, they immediately noticed the smell of alcohol.

The Winter Park Fire Department also arrived at the home to assist with a 15-year-old girl who was found unconscious after having too much to drink. The arrest affidavit says that she was taken to a hospital.

Teens, Booze, and Bad Decisions in the Sunshine State

While Tran denied giving any alcohol to the minors, she did tell police that she saw several of them drinking and told her son to have them leave by midnight. You know, instead of ruining the party and sending everyone home.

She left her bedroom when she was called upstairs to check on one of the partiers who had passed out. Tran, being a doctor, knew the signs of alcohol intoxication and called the girl's mother. The girl's mother called 911.

Police also said that they found empty alcohol beverage containers, including hard seltzer and Smirnoff cans, in the trash. Witnesses told them that some uninvited minors brought alcohol to the party in backpacks.

The doctor was charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor and allowing an open house party with underage drinking. In addition to those, and despite her denial, she was also slapped with a charge of selling or serving alcohol to those under 21.

Tran was booked into the Orange County Jail and has since bonded out. That's definitely not the weekend she had planned.