Elementary School Principal & Teacher Were Arrested For Hosting A Wild House Party For More Than 100 Teens

A Florida elementary school principal and a teacher must be living in their own alternate reality. That's the only excuse I can come up with for why in the world they stand accused of throwing a Project X-style house party for a bunch of teenagers.

That would be my legal defense. I'd throw out an "I'm sorry for throwing a party that more than 100 teens attended, because in my reality it's perfectly fine" explanation so fast that heads would be spinning.

I don’t know what kind of defense Roosevelt Elementary School principal Elizabeth Hill-Brodigan and a third grade teacher at the school, Karly Anderson, are going to come up with, but the two are facing multiple charges after police broke up a house party on Jan. 19.

The Cocoa Beach Police Department says they responded to a report of a house party involving dozens of juveniles. The house in question, reports FOX 35, belonged to the elementary school principal.

Officers found a "heavily intoxicated" child on the front lawn of the residence described as suffering from a medical emergency. The Brevard County Fire Rescue EMS was called in to treat them. That doesn’t sound good at all.

SIGN UP FOR TUBI AND STREAM SUPER BOWL LIX FOR FREE

While they were attempting to assist the child on the front lawn, Hill-Brodigan reportedly turned off the outside lights to her home. This party didn’t appear to be something that was slapped together at the last minute.

Police say that the attendees, ranging in ages from 13 to 17, were wearing customer white T-shirts that read "white lie" for the event which they describe as a "white lie party." Okay, these people could actually be from another reality.

Principal and teacher are at home until police finish investigation into party

Investigators, reports FOX 35, say that there were kids in attendance not only from the Cocoa Beach area, but also, they presume, from other Brevard County schools.

The third grade teacher who was also in attendance appeared to be intoxicated, the authorities said. As insane as a principal and a third grade teacher throwing a party for teenagers - some of whom were drinking - sounds, there's more.

There was a DUI arrest of a juvenile near the home and what police believe was a hoax swatting call believed to be an attempt to divert their attention away from the party.

"It's absolutely inappropriate just on its face, and it's even more inappropriate considering these people's standing in the community," said Detective Sgt. Taylor Payne of the Cocoa Beach Police Department.

No kidding.

Hill-Brodigan and Anderson were arrested Friday. They face charges of child neglect, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and hosting an open house party. The Brevard County School District placed the principal and teacher on administrative leave.

That alternate reality defense isn’t looking all that crazy now, is it?