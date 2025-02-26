Disney World's New Ride Rules Bring Questionable Results Leaving Some Furious

On Tuesday, Disney World rolled out its new standby-only lines for some of its most popular rides after eliminating its longstanding virtual queue program and the results were mixed at best.

Some fans waited nearly THREE HOURS to ride the massively popular Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind or Tiana's's Bayou Adventure (formerly known as Splash Mountain), forcing parkgoers to have to wait in standby lines or purchase a Lightning Pass that would help them get priority access (but still have to wait a significant time).

Reactions were mixed across social media as some Disney visitors were happy about the new standby-only lines that gave everyone an equal opportunity to experience the massively popular rides. Others, however, say they see the writing on the wall that the long lines and wait times are only going to increase as we get closer to spring break, the Easter holiday and the summer.

As soon as the park gates opened, the Guardians standby line immediately jumped to a more than 2-hour wait.

NO VIRTUAL QUEUE MEANS EVERYONE IS STUCK TOGETHER

Previously, parkgoers could sign up via the Disney app's virtual queue and reserve a time on the ride. This was beneficial - especially for parents who were trying to get some sort of schedule to gameplan their day with their kids. But the wait times continued to build up, causing some frustration among those who visited the park on Tuesday.

- Virtual queues previously meant riders could get on popular rides like Guardians with a 30-45 minute wait.

- Yesterday's standby lines ranged from 60 to 170 minutes - and it's only February.

- The majority of social media users said they waited at least 75 minutes.

Some Disney fans applauded the new ride rules - which force people to wait in standby or purchase a Lightning Pass for quicker entry, because there was no way Disney was going to do this without making a profit, of course. "It's 11am and the Guardians line is down to 70 minutes already!" one way too happy person tweeted on X.

However, other videos of long lines put some doubt in people's minds as to whether this is actually going to be able to work.

"Crazy, back to virtual queue for the summer," one person responded to a video showing massive lines at the Guardians ride as the wait times kept getting higher and higher.

One thing to keep in mind - yesterday was a Tuesday in February with the Orlando weather in the 60s, and some lines were nearly THREE HOURS - and that's with a ton of children across the country still in school and sure as heck not visiting Disney World randomly.

SUMMER WILL BE A MESS

Imagine what spring break or summertime will look like, waiting hours upon hours with your young children (or even with your friends) in the sweltering summer heat? Oh, and that's after spending hundreds of dollars just to get into the park - with ticket prices for children 3-10 years old costing minium $104 and adults much, much more.

And after the long lines, the lack of being able to create a schedule because it may take you four hours just to experience one ride and then hours for another one, all with the summer sun belting down on youl...

… and then you still have to deal with the other parkgoers (some who are lunatics) who decided to visit Disney as well.

Sounds like a magical time. Dark magic, that is!

