Disney World Forced A Woman Wearing A Sports Bra To Put A Shirt On Claiming That She Was 'Improperly Dressed'

I don’t know what kind of operation Disney World thinks it's running, but it very well could be time for them to take a long hard look at what they're doing. Let's toss a tenth one on the old list of worst things about Disney World while we're at it.

A personal trainer visiting one of the parks in Orlando recently with her husband was told she was "improperly dressed" before getting on a ride. She could buy a $45 t-shirt and cover up or waste the hour waiting in line for the ride.

Nicole Arena upset the "Disney people" on TikTok when she shared what had taken place. So what was the inappropriate outfit in question? A sports bra and leggings. The type of outfit she wears all the time, everywhere she goes.

She's a personal trainer. Let's not lose sight of that. This is what she wears. Do you expect her not to wear a sports bra and leggings out at Disney in Orlando? Asking her to wear something else or cover-up is like asking a fireman to not wear his uniform.

The Disney people showed up in her comment section with comments claiming she was wearing underwear because her top was a bra. They conveniently left out the word "sports" in their comments, which everyone knows means you can wear it as a top everywhere.

The hate forced Arena to post a follow-up video in which she addressed these haters for losing sight of the fact that she wasn’t naked and only her arms and stomach were exposed.

Disney World seems to have forgotten about one of the most recognized Disney Princesses

"Once again, I've upset the Disney people. People are very angry at me for wearing a sports bra to Disney. Um, the point of that post was that there were many people in Disney wearing much less clothing than I was," she said,

"I had nothing showing other than my stomach and my arms. But yet you guys are acting like I went out naked. Anyone that goes to the gym knows that it's totally fine to walk around with a sports bra and leggings on."

That's what the real problem is. The people complaining don’t go to the gym. They don't look good in a sports bra, and they want to hate on those who do, because they think it will make them feel better.

A tale as old as time. Remember the Brazilian model that moms went after for her Disney outfit? At least there are those out there willing to fight and stand up for important things like wearing sports bras at amusement parks.

Has Disney forgotten all about Ariel's outfit? She's essentially wearing a mermaid version of a sports bra and leggings. Would she be forced to buy a t-shirt? Is that really what's going on here? Is this a scheme to push merch sales?

Inside Edition knows a hero when they see one, and they got to the bottom of it by interviewing the woman and her husband.