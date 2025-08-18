Diletta Leotta Tosses Her Name Into Mom Of The Year Consideration In See-Through Dress At Kid's 2nd Birthday

Italian soccer reporters continue to separate themselves from everyone else. They're not hiding on the sideline waiting for things to happen. They're out making things happen.

It's that type of mindset that had Diletta Leotta thinking it was time for her to toss her name into consideration for mom of the year. Normally, I would make a statement like that with a heavy dose of sarcasm. That's not what I'm doing here.

The DAZN star didn't leave her kid in the car while having drinks at the bar, like other mom of the year nominees. She would never do anything like that.

Leotta would and did pull off the selfless act of wearing a see-through dress to her daughter's second birthday. This apparently was a shock to some.

It shouldn’t have been. Is it the typical outfit worn by the mom of a child celebrating their second birthday? No, but maybe it should be.

Diletta Leotta isn't stealing the spotlight, she's leading from the front

The birthdays from one to four aren’t going to be remembered by the child. It's the perfect time to swing for the fences in a see-through dress and try to pick up a mom of the year award.

You might as well. You're never going to get the opportunity with this child to do it again. They wisely had this party at night when the temperatures have cooled down, and you don’t have to pretend to enjoy corralling a bunch of toddlers.

There are no fake attempts to try to make it entertaining either.

It's nighttime. Here's a cake and a couple of presents. Happy birthday, then it's time for bed. Mom has some partying in a see-through dress to do.

There's plenty of time for the pain in the ass parties with strangers who are only there because your kids know each other. Right now, it's bikini season.

That means mom is more than ready to go from outdoor shower to see-through dress at a birthday party. And that's why Italian soccer reporter Diletta Leotta is in the serious running for mom of the year.