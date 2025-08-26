Country Music Star Drops Curious Video Of UFOs, People Sound Off With Theories: WATCH

Country music star Dierks Bentley shared some interesting video footage that might get UFO enthusiasts talking.

OutKick fans love UFOs, and they love country music. Two topics that you wouldn't think ever cross into each other.

Why would they? They're completely unrelated. Well, that's the beauty of the internet. You never know when topics are going to collide.

Enter Dierks Bentley going viral on Instagram.

Dierks Bentley shares UFO video.

The popular country music singer recently took to Instagram to share a video that appears to show three objects high up in the sky, and he wants help from the public identifying whatever they might be.

Bentley wrote the following on Instagram:

"See this all the time flying east to west in the NW sky. Been meaning to post about it for a few years. They light up, move around for a bit, and then go dark. Appear to be 70,000 feet, but they stay in the exact same spot when you fly across the entire country…so they are in space. Not satellites, not Starlink and not meteors… not saying they are #UFO but they are definitely unidentified flying objects! Ok….came for the post, here for the comments!"

You can watch the now-viral footage below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

What did the comments section think? Suggestions were all over the place:

Galactic Federation is allowing us to see their crafts gradually to avoid fear. All UFO sittings are based on our soul plan and the closer we get to the Shift, the more crafts we will see. Enjoy seeing our friends in the sky!

Marfa lights

Husband is an airline pilot he’s seen them as well.

They are Starlink satellites. Sun shines up sections of the sky that it can reach that’s why some get bright then dark.

So incredible… wonder if a telephoto high power camera 📸 could capture it? So cool!

Seen this a few times. I just presume it’s some sort of military testing. We’ll know for sure in about 20 years

I'm pretty sure these are what I used to see in the sky also. Definitely different than "regular stars"

Definitely strange!!

There’s something I always see in Colorado that looks like a disco ball and flashes lots of colors

I’m not saying it’s aliens, but it’s aliens.

My husband literally had me come outside around 3 am the other night to see this. We are south of Nash. He has seen more than once.

See them in Utah too!

My son lives in RI and I’m in Arizona. He was describing this to me yesterday from what he could see in the south side of the sky at around 11pm in RI

Spy balloons?

Probably freaking China again.

Now, as a bit of a UFO enthusiast myself, I'm skeptical to believe the video shows something incredibly sinister or from a different planet.

To me, they look like they could be military-grade drones, satellites or something similar. It's important to keep an open mind, but that doesn't mean believing anything that gets thrown out there.

It's certainly an interesting video, but it's way too difficult to determine what's going on with any high level of confidence.

Little green aliens? Doubtful, but again, we can't say for sure.

What do you think it was that Bentley captured on film? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.