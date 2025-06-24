Country Star Shares Refreshing Comments About Religion And Music: WATCH

Dierks Bentley isn't afraid to inject Christian themes into his music, and he doesn't care who knows it.

Bentley recently released his new album "Broken Branches," and it included a song titled "Jesus Saves."

The lyrics, in part, include the following:

Tonight I'm dustin' off the Bible

Stead' of leanin' on the bottle like I do

Just might trade that barstool for a hardback ol'-pine pew

Drown out your Dear John with some Matthew, Mark, and Luke, mhm

Dierks Bentley talks about faith and music.

Bentley was asked about his deep faith and how it impacts his music, and the country music star shared a refreshingly simple message.

"Absolutely. I wrote a song that didn’t make this record called ‘The Older I Get, The Longer I Pray.’ I think the older you get, the more gratitude you have for your blessings, and you recognize that every day is a gift. Getting some of that into the album, especially with this theme, was really important," Bentley said during an interview with Whiskey Riff when asked about "injecting faith" into his music.

The world could use a bit more of this kind of energy. Life is a gift, and every day you wake up in this country, you're already a winner.

Make the most of it. You never know when it will be over, and the last thing you want is to find yourself at the end of the road wondering what could have been done differently.

There's also something to be said about our current culture where selfishness and vanity are openly promoted by celebrities.

That's no way to live, and that's why most famous people I know are among the most miserable humans you'll ever meet. It's not a fulfilling life on many different levels.

Bentley's outlook is much better, and it's also one that resonates with regular people.

