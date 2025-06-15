Country Music Star Releases All-Time Great Music Video, Fans Go Wild: WATCH

The song is from Dierks Bentley's new album "Broken Branches."

Dierks Bentley nailed it with a new music video.

The country music superstar released his new album "Broken Branches" for millions of fans this past Friday.

It was his first album since he released "Gravel & Gold" back in 2023, and it's full of the vibes and music that has made him a success.

The man is incredibly talented, and he, once again, put his skills on display.

Dierks Bentley drops awesome music video.

Bentley also dropped the music video for "Broken Branches" - the album's title song - and it's a ton of fun.

The song features John Anderson and Riley Green, and the music video features popular internet personalities Cornbread Cowboi and Trailer Trash Tammy.

If those names alone aren't enough to spark your interest, then you're certainly no friend of mine. Give it a watch below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

That's simply an incredible music video. It has the perfect tone for a party at a dive bar, which is clearly what Bentley was aiming for.

No question he hit a home run, and people are showing a lot of praise in the comments:

Great song and of course our baby girl (Tammy) stole the show! Smart thinkin having her in your video. You have a new fan ❤

I would have never know about this song if it wasn’t for TRAILER TRASH TAMMY!!!!!!

Omg John Anderson what a legend grew up listening to him and Trailer Trash Tammy 😂 she’s amazing and was the perfect fit for this video she killed it like always honestly loved this is gave me a 90’s vibe

Tammy and all the broken branches❤ That looks like one fun family reunion!

Joey Breaux is a legend! The leaf blower on his hair was perfection! John Anderson sounding amazing too! Great video boys !

Love Dierks and Tammy!

This video has like 5 of my favorite YouTubers/comedians AND is an absolute BANGER!!!! SUMMER ANTHEM ❤❤❤❤

Love love this song DIERKS ABSOLUTELY GREAT.THANKS RILEY GREEN,JOHN ANDERSON OF COURSE YOU DIERKS. NOBODY LIKE YOU.❤❤

What an iconic group

Dierks is back!

Props to Bentley for dropping another jam. Something tells me I'll be hearing this a lot at cookouts and bonfires this summer. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.