Country Music Star Releases All-Time Great Music Video, Fans Go Wild: WATCH

The song is from Dierks Bentley's new album "Broken Branches."

PublishedUpdated

Dierks Bentley nailed it with a new music video.

The country music superstar released his new album "Broken Branches" for millions of fans this past Friday.

It was his first album since he released "Gravel & Gold" back in 2023, and it's full of the vibes and music that has made him a success.

The man is incredibly talented, and he, once again, put his skills on display.

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - MARCH 19: Dierks Bentley attends NBC's Opry 100: A Live Celebration at The Grand Ole Opry on March 19, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images)

Dierks Bentley released his new album "Broken Branches" on June 13th. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images)

Dierks Bentley drops awesome music video.

Bentley also dropped the music video for "Broken Branches" - the album's title song - and it's a ton of fun.

The song features John Anderson and Riley Green, and the music video features popular internet personalities Cornbread Cowboi and Trailer Trash Tammy.

If those names alone aren't enough to spark your interest, then you're certainly no friend of mine. Give it a watch below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

That's simply an incredible music video. It has the perfect tone for a party at a dive bar, which is clearly what Bentley was aiming for.

No question he hit a home run, and people are showing a lot of praise in the comments:

  • Great song and of course our baby girl (Tammy) stole the show! Smart thinkin having her in your video. You have a new fan ❤
  • I would have never know about this song if it wasn’t for TRAILER TRASH TAMMY!!!!!!
  • Omg John Anderson what a legend grew up listening to him and Trailer Trash Tammy 😂 she’s amazing and was the perfect fit for this video she killed it like always honestly loved this is gave me a 90’s vibe
  • Tammy and all the broken branches❤  That looks like one fun family reunion!
  • Joey Breaux is a legend! The leaf blower on his hair was perfection! John Anderson sounding amazing too! Great video boys !
  • Love Dierks and Tammy!
  • This video has like 5 of my favorite YouTubers/comedians AND is an absolute BANGER!!!! SUMMER ANTHEM ❤❤❤❤
  • Love love this song DIERKS ABSOLUTELY GREAT.THANKS RILEY GREEN,JOHN ANDERSON OF COURSE YOU DIERKS. NOBODY LIKE YOU.❤❤
  • What an iconic group
  • Dierks is back!
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 09: Dierks Bentley visits Spotify House during CMA Fest 2023 - Day 2 at Ole Red on June 09, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Ed Rode/Getty Images)

Dierks Bentley released an awesome music video for "Broken Branches." (Photo by Ed Rode/Getty Images)

Props to Bentley for dropping another jam. Something tells me I'll be hearing this a lot at cookouts and bonfires this summer. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Tags
Written by
David Hookstead is a reporter for OutKick covering a variety of topics with a focus on football and culture. He also hosts of the podcast American Joyride that is accessible on Outkick where he interviews American heroes and outlines their unique stories. Before joining OutKick, Hookstead worked for the Daily Caller for seven years covering similar topics. Hookstead is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin.