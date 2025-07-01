Diddy Trial Betting Odds: Rapper Is Favored To Get 11-15 Years

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is hoping that the bookies are wrong on this one.

According to online sportsbook BetUS, the rapper is currently favored to face 11–15 years in federal prison at -125 odds as jury deliberations began on Monday. Diddy is fighting a number of charges, including one count of racketeering conspiracy, two counts of sex-trafficking, and two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. BetUS has since pulled all new betting activity after the jury officially began deliberating on June 30th.

DIDDY IS ACCUSED OF RACKETEERING, SEX TRAFFICKING AND MORE

The next best odds for the disgraced rap mogul are on the other side as far as verdicts go.

Diddy to not "Serve Any Years" comes in at +250 odds. This doesn't necessarily mean that the jury found him innocent, but could also include a hung jury or mistrial, so long as he doesn't face any jail time.

The biggest betting long shot is the rapper facing a "Life Sentence" at +1000 odds.

BETTING MARKET FAVORS 11–15 YEARS

The "I'll Be Missing You" rapper's trial has seen a number of issues with jurors already. In June, Judge Arun Subramanian dismissed Juror No. 6 after finding "inconsistencies" and "lack of candor" in the juror's statements about where they lived.

On Monday, the jury sent two notes to Judge Subramanian, including a concerning one in which they said that one of the jurors "could not follow" the instructions given to them. The note came within just 70 minutes of the start of deliberations. However, they were ordered to continue their duties to work towards a unanimous verdict.

The jury was not sequestered during the seven-week trial but were ordered to stay off their digital devices and to not look up any information regarding the trial.

Diddy has denied all wrongdoing.

