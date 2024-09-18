Diddy Makes Bold Promise During Second Bail Hearing

During his second bail hearing in his federal racketeering and sex trafficking hearing, Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs came up with a bizarre promise to the judge.

According to documents obtained by TMZ, Diddy promised to limit his contact with women at his Miami Beach home, if he's granted bail. He would also promise to keep visitor logs and hand over those documents to the government nightly. The only females that would have access to Diddy would be family, property caretakers and friends not named in the federal charges that hang over the mogul's head.

However, as part of his visitation promise, he would have access to connect with mothers of his children: Misa Hylton, Sarah Chapman, and Dana Tran. His other baby mama, Kim Porter, died in 2018.

Other Diddy promises include having zero contact with grand jury witnesses and he'd go through weekly drug testing. Also, he'd pay the $50 bail by putting up his mansion and his mother's house as collateral.

A federal judge was still deciding on the bail request as of Wednesday afternoon as media gathered outside the federal courthouse in Lower Manhattan.

For those of you who are trying to get up to speed with the Diddy case, the rapper was arrested Monday in Manhattan on federal charges related to a case that includes wild parties called "Freak Offs" and human trafficking associated with those parties.

Here are excerpts from the indictment:

COMBS, and other members and associates of the Combs Enterprise, wielded the power and prestige of COMBS' role at the Combs Business to intimidate, threaten, and lure female victims into COMBS ' orbit, often under the pretense of a romantic relationship. COMBS then used force, threats of force, and coercion, to cause victims to engage in extended sex acts with male commercial sex workers that COMBS referred to as, among other things, "Freak Offs." Freak Offs were elaborate and produced sex performances that COMBS arranged, directed, masturbated during, and often electronically recorded. In arranging these Freak Offs, COMBS, with the assistance of members and associates of the Combs Enterprise, transported, and caused to be transported, commercial sex workers across state lines and internationally. Freak Offs occurred regularly, sometimes lasted multiple days, and often involved multiple commercial sex workers. During Freak Offs, COMBS distributed a variety of controlled substances to victims, in part to keep thevictims obedient and compliant.

Sometimes unbeknownst to the victims,COMBS kept videos he filmed of victims engaging in sex acts with commercial sex workers. After Freak Offs, COMBS and the victims typically received IV fluids to recover from the physical exertion and drug use.

MORE:

Members and associates of the Combs Enterprise, including high-ranking supervisors, security staff, household staff, personal assistants, and other Combs Business employees, facilitated the Freak Offs by, among other things, booking hotel rooms for the Freak Offs; stocking the hotel rooms in advance with the required Freak Off supplies, including controlled substances, baby oil, lubricant, extra linens, and lighting; cleaning the hotel rooms after the Freak Offs to try to mitigate room damage; arranging for travel for victims, commercial sex workers, and COMBS to and from Freak Offs; resupplying COMBS with requested supplies; delivering large sums of cash to COMBS to pay the commercial sex workers; and scheduling the delivery of IV fluids. In or about March 2024, during searches of COMBS ' residences in Miami, Florida and Los Angeles, California, law enforcement seized various Freak Off supplies, including narcotics and more than 1,000 bottles of baby oil and lubricant.

MORE:

COMBS subjected victims to physical, emotional, and verbal abuse to cause the victims to engage in Freak Offs. COMBS maintained control over his victims through, among other things, physical violence, promises of career opportunities, granting and threatening to withhold financial support, and by other coercive means, including tracking their whereabouts, dictating the victims' appearance, monitoring their medical records, controlling their housing, and supplying them with controlled substances. During and separate from Freak