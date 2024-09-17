Sean 'Diddy' Combs Federal Indictment Unsealed: Freak Offs, Baby Oil & Intimidation

According to unsealed documents in his federal indictment, the U.S. Attorney's Office is accusing Sean "Diddy" Combs of racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking.

The rapper and business mogul was arrested Monday night in Manhattan. In March, the FBI raided Diddy's mansions in Los Angeles and Miami as part of a Homeland Security investigation into the human trafficking portion of the case.

Read the Diddy indictment:

"To his credit Mr. Combs has been nothing but cooperative with this investigation and he voluntarily relocated to New York last week in anticipation of these charges. Please reserve your judgment until you have all the facts," Diddy's attorney Marc Agnifilo said in a statement released to the media. "These are the acts of an innocent man with nothing to hide, and he looks forward to clearing his name in court."

Passages from the Diddy federal indictment:

COMBS, and other members and associates of the Combs Enterprise, wielded the power and prestige of COMBS' role at the Combs Business to intimidate, threaten, and lure female victims into COMBS ' orbit, often under the pretense of a romantic relationship. COMBS then used force, threats of force, and coercion, to cause victims to engage in extended sex acts with male commercial sex workers that COMBS referred to as, among other things, "Freak Offs." Freak Offs were elaborate and produced sex performances that COMBS arranged, directed, masturbated during, and often electronically recorded. In arranging these Freak Offs, COMBS, with the assistance of members and associates of the Combs Enterprise, transported, and caused to be transported, commercial sex workers across state lines and internationally. Freak Offs occurred regularly, sometimes lasted multiple days, and often involved multiple commercial sex workers. During Freak Offs, COMBS distributed a variety of controlled substances to victims, in part to keep thevictims obedient and compliant.

Sometimes unbeknownst to the victims,COMBS kept videos he filmed of victims engaging in sex acts with commercial sex workers. After Freak Offs, COMBS and the victims typically received IV fluids to recover from the physical exertion and drug use.

Members and associates of the Combs Enterprise, including high-ranking supervisors, security staff, household staff, personal assistants, and other Combs Business employees, facilitated the Freak Offs by, among other things, booking hotel rooms for the Freak Offs; stocking the hotel rooms in advance with the required Freak Off supplies, including controlled substances, baby oil, lubricant, extra linens, and lighting; cleaning the hotel rooms after the Freak Offs to try to mitigate room damage; arranging for travel for victims, commercial sex workers, and COMBS to and from Freak Offs; resupplying COMBS with requested supplies; delivering large sums of cash to COMBS to pay the commercial sex workers; and scheduling the delivery of IV fluids. In or about March 2024, during searches of COMBS ' residences in Miami, Florida and Los Angeles, California, law enforcement seized various Freak Off supplies, including narcotics and more than 1,000 bottles of baby oil and lubricant.

COMBS subjected victims to physical, emotional, and verbal abuse to cause the victims to engage in Freak Offs. COMBS maintained control over his victims through, among other things, physical violence, promises of career opportunities, granting and threatening to withhold financial support, and by other coercive means, including tracking their whereabouts, dictating the victims' appearance, monitoring their medical records, controlling their housing, and supplying them with controlled substances. During and separate from Freak Offs, COMBS, among other things, hit, kicked, threw objects at, and dragged victims, at times, by their hair.

These assaults often resulted in injuries that took days or weeks to heal. COMBS also threatened victims' careers and livelihoods, including if they resisted participating in Freak Offs. Victims believed they could not refuse COMBS ' demands without risking their financial or job security or without repercussions in the form ofphysical or emotional abuse. COMBS also used the sensitive, embarrassing, and incriminating recordings that he made during Freak Offs as collateral to ensure the continued obedience and silence o f the victims.

