Sean 'Diddy' Combs Arrested in New York City Following Grand Jury's Decision to Indict

Rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs, 54, was arrested in Manhattan late Monday following a grand jury's decision to indict him for a series of lawsuits alleging sexual assault and a federal investigation into possible human trafficking activity.

The allegations against the famous Bad Boy Records founder, revealed earlier this year, include sex trafficking, sexual assault, and the solicitation and distribution of illegal narcotics and firearms. Charges against the rapper have yet to be disclosed.

"We are disappointed with the decision to pursue what we believe is an unjust prosecution of Mr. Combs by the U.S. Attorney’s Office," Diddy's attorney, Marc Agnifilo, said in a statement following his arrest.

Agnifilo added, "To his credit Mr. Combs has been nothing but cooperative with this investigation and he voluntarily relocated to New York last week in anticipation of these charges. Please reserve your judgment until you have all the facts.

"These are the acts of an innocent man with nothing to hide, and he looks forward to clearing his name in court."

In March, the FBI raided Diddy's mansions in Los Angeles and Miami as part of a Homeland Security investigation into possible human trafficking. Shocking footage outside of Diddy's home in Holmby Hills (Los Angeles) on Monday showed HSI agents entering the rapper's residence.

The rapper's sons, King and Justin, were spotted in handcuffs, leaving his L.A. residence.

Check back with OutKick as the story develops.

Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com