Did This Taylor Swift Fan Go Too Far With Travis Kelce Costume At Show?

Did this Taylor Swift fan go too far?

That's what the Internet is debating after Taylor Swift's own brother had to intervene as security stopped a Swiftie that was dressed as Travis Kelce - full helmet, pads and all, from trying to get his attention at Sunday's final U.S. Eras Tour date.

TAYLOR SWIFT'S BROTHER HAD TO INTERVENE

The unidentified female was seen walking towards the VIP floor section of Lucas Oil Stadium wearing a bright red No. 87 jersey and Chiefs helmet when her mom yelled "Travis!" trying to get his attention.

Security, however, immediately stopped the fan from going any further towards the guardrail-surrounded VIP section. The stadium security guard used his hands to try and turn the fan around - who then took off the helmet and revealed she was a female, which caught the attention of Taylor Swift's brother, Austin, who quickly came over from the VIP area to deescalate the situation once the guard put his hands on the fan.

"He needs to go out, this is not allowed," the security officer initially said as he began pushing the fan back towards the tunnel.

"That was a little aggressive, let's not put our hands on people," Austin Swift says to the guard before apologizing to the fan.

SECURITY TRIED PUSHING AWAY KELCE FAN

"Sorry about that, this is an amazing costume by the way!" Swift continued before handing the fan some guitar picks and making sure she got back to her seat alright.

Definitely a cool move by Austin Swift to realize what was going on and intervene to make sure that the fan didn't get kicked out, but social media is divided on if security went too far especially as concerts have unfortunately been the target of not only mass shootings but also terror plots - including Swift's own Vienna, Austria shows earlier this summer that were postponed dude to a foiled international plot.

I agree with the last comment.

Clearly, this girl had no intention of doing any sort of harm - but the helmet in a packed stadium was a bit too much, and being recorded on phones in this generation in which everyone wants to be TikTok famous is definitely a red flag as well - just ask Jason Kelce.

Should the security guard have physically touched the Kelce uniform-wearing Swiftie? Of course not, but we still need to think things out a bit better in this day and age, everybody. In the end, however, no harm, no penalty flag as the fan was able to continue watching the show and who knows, may even get a Kelce / Taylor autograph out of it!

