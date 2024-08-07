Taylor Swift Concerts Canceled Over Terrorist Plot

A terrorist threat against the Taylor Swift concert dates in Vienna, Austria.

Local officials called off three dates in Vienna on Wednesday after making a series of arrests to stop a terrorist plot against Ernst Happel Stadium. Barracuda Music, the event organizers, announced in a post on Instagram that they "have no choice but to cancel the three scheduled shows for everyone's safety." The post also referenced that there was "confirmation" of a planned attack on the stadium.





Scary Threats Against Taylor Swift Shows In Vienna

The Austrian Press Agency reported that a public security director for Austria's interior ministry, Franz Ruf, said that they were aware of "preparatory actions" and that there'd been two individuals arrested.

Both were described as "extremists," with the main perpetrator just 19-years-old. Ruf also said that there had been a "focus" on the Taylor Swift concerts in Vienna.

Swift just recently played in Warsaw, and has yet to address the cancelation on Instagram. In her post on Warsaw, she had mentioned the Vienna stop.

While the details of the plot have not yet been revealed, an attack at a Taylor Swift show would have endangered predominantly families and children in a crowd of nearly 51,000.

Thankfully, the plot was uncovered and foiled beforehand.