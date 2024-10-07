Did Bill Belichick's 24-Year-Old Girlfriend Turn Him Into A Swiftie?

Say whatever you want about Bill Belichick, the man is enjoying life right now. He must have popped up on the TV I was watching on Saturday 20 to 30 times throughout the day.

The coaching legend is in some commercial that was running on repeat as we watched college football, then switched to a couple of postseason baseball games. Add that to the growing list of things people didn’t expect to see Belichick doing this year.

The 72-year-old is also on social media, where his 24-year-old girlfriend Jordon Hudson wasted no time in making their relationship Instagram official. And now, thanks to the social media activity of his girlfriend, we know Belichick owns a Taylor Swift sweatshirt and might be a fan of the childless cat lady.

That probably tops the list as far as things you never thought you would see Belichick doing. I get the commercials and the much younger girlfriend makes sense to me.

But finding out that the man who is considered by many to be the greatest football coach of all-time is a Swiftie is something I would never have guessed. That appears to be the case.

Hudson dropped her "Summation of Summer" on Instagram that included a few pictures of a smiling Belichick. In one of the pictures, he's wearing a Taylor Swift The Eras Tour sweatshirt.

Bill Belichick isn't your typical Swiftie

One would assume that Belichick's much younger girlfriend played a role in turning him into a Taylor Swift fan or, who knows, maybe it was the NFL's relentless pushing of her into everyone's face whenever a Chiefs game is on.

Whatever it was, it worked. Bill Belichick is a Swiftie. Fans are generally feeling happy for the former New England Patriots head coach. He could be withering away somewhere never to be seen again and he's not doing that.

Here's how a few of them reacted to Belichick the Swiftie on Twitter or X - whatever you want to call it. One said, "Brady’s old lady was cheating on him with the milk man and BB is pulling 23 year olds. The debate of who carried the Pats is over."

Another pointed out, "That's what having a gf will do to you."

A third added, "The definition of out-kicking your coverage."

It's this sort of analysis that you should really have to pay a lot money for. Yet here it is for free thanks to social media. The final two comments that I selected sum up the situation perfectly for me.

A commenter weighed in with, "She must really love his smile!" and another added, "Good for him."