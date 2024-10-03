Do NFL Players Like Taylor Swift? Poll Results Might Surprise Some People

NFL players have an overwhelmingly positive view of Taylor Swift.

The most famous singer on the planet has become a fixture in the NFL after she started dating Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce last season.

Swift jumping headfirst into the NFL world brought in a lot of new fans and the league has been leaning into it. Whether fans like it or not, it's smart business.

The "Cruel Summer" singer is a massive star. It'd be foolish for the NFL to ignore her.

Do NFL players like Taylor Swift attending games?

Do players like Swift's presence at games? The answer isn't even close, according to a poll from The Athletic of players.

The poll of anonymous NFL players showed that 72.5% of players have a positive view of Swift attending games. Only 4.9 felt it was a negative. The rest didn't have an opinion either way.

"I think it’s been positive for the league. I think that at the end of the day, it’s a business and you need to get as many eyes on it as possible. And she brings a lot of eyes, so, you know, if that increases the salary cap, I don’t think anybody’s gonna be too mad about that one," one unnamed player told the outlet.

Another disagreed and said, "I feel like she is getting unnecessary coverage. There was the whole NFL opening season video on Twitter and she was featured five times and our quarterback was featured none. That’s not even right. She is not the NFL."

As the unnamed player said above, the NFL is a business that is interested in getting as many eyeballs as possible on the product on the field.

Swift bringing her millions of fans into the fold helps everyone at the end of the day. It's more than fair to find the coverage annoying, but from a business standpoint, it'd be crazy to not lean into it.

Do you think Taylor Swift's presence is a positive for the NFL? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.