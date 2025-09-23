DeVonta Smith's Fiancée Nearly Breaks A Man's Neck & Oktoberfest Is In Full Swing

Mya Danielle’s Eagles sideline clip (hi, security guard), plus Oktoberfest vibes from Munich to Helen, Georgia

Well, folks, we did not get raptured today, so here we are — still alive and well and sharing a planet with people who are snorting Tylenol on TikTok just to stick it to President Trump.

The same people who gleefully lined up for seven experimental COVID booster shots at the behest of Daddy Government, by the way.

But we won't concern ourselves with such matters in Nightcaps. No, my friends, we are here to discuss the latest in celebrity happenings, riff about nonsense and complain about our respective favorite football teams.

Speaking of, has anyone checked on Derrick Henry today?

Personally, I had a very pleasant Sunday where I managed not to slam my personal belongings and fall on my butt. Mostly because the Dolphins got their loss out of the way on Thursday — leaving me to enjoy my weekend in peace.

I even spent part of my NFL Sunday afternoon watching the WNBA Playoffs. Like a complete psychopath.

Go Fever, though.

Enough of my yapping. Let's get to Nightcaps …where I'll do some more yapping.

Happy Oktoberfest!

Look, I know my colleagues over at Screencaps are Team "Respect Summer." And that's their prerogative. But when it's 90+ degrees in Nashville in late September, I am firmly over summer and ready for fall. When I can slip on a hoodie in the morning, take my double-coated dog on long hikes and mosquitoes go to hell where they belong.

Fortunately for me, it is officially autumn as of yesterday at 2:19 p.m. ET. So bring on the fall beers, the pumpkin pastries, the toxic-scented candles from TJ Maxx and Drake doing whatever this is…

I know he must be attending an Oktoberfest or something, but I'm not sure traditional German garb features Chanel, a golden owl chain and a Stanley tumbler.

That thing does look like it would hold a lot of beer, though.

Of course, Drake should know better than to post a goofy photo like this, because the internet quickly did what the internet does:

That's better.

Oktoberfest officially began in Munich this weekend, by the way. And as usual, the vibes are immaculate.

It'll probably be a while before my budget allows a trip to an authentic Oktoberfest in Germany (and before I convince my husband that being in a massive crowd sounds like a good time). But I have been wanting to attend the next best thing: Oktoberfest in Helen, Georgia.

If you know, you know.

I've been saying for a few years now that I'm going to make this happen, but I just haven't planned far enough ahead. By the time I think about it, it's already started, and it's impossible to find a hotel.

Maybe next year. But only if Drake lets me borrow his outfit.

Although I'd like to think Heidi Klum's look is more my speed.

DeVonta Smith's Fiancée Turns Heads

DeVonta Smith's fiancée, Mya Danielle, posted a slow-motion video of herself walking on the sideline ahead of the Eagles' game against the Rams on Sunday. Certainly not unusual for a WAG who wants to show off her gameday 'fit.

But this particular video went viral thanks to a security guard who got caught checking out Mya in 4K.

Watch:

The guy didn't even try to hide it.

We even got a couple of celebrity appearances in the comment section, with Angel Reese writing, "i understand mr security guard."

DeVonta Smith hopped in, too: "Aye security better watch out."

My favorite thing about Mya is not that she has stadium employees risking it all for a glance. It's that, by all accounts, she's a stand-up human being. Just last week, I wrote a story about how she hand-delivered a surprise gift to an Eagles fan who is in the hospital battling stage 4 ovarian cancer.

Salute, Mya.

Random Things, For No Reason At All

Listen folks, sometimes the content is there for Nightcaps and sometimes it is not. Since my social media feed today is made up almost entirely of people fighting over Tylenol, Jimmy Kimmel and Charlie Kirk, here's a grab bag of random other things I saw while scrolling this afternoon.

First up, apparently babies aren't afraid of snakes. This is a fear we develop, apparently, after we get older and spend too much time watching Animal Planet. The only fears that occur naturally at that stage of development are of heights and loud noises.

Speaking of snake, check out this fearless queen.

This scene will forever piss me off. Because even if you didn't know the toy had batteries in it, why is your tiny child walking SO FAR behind you while lightning-fast, flesh-eating monsters are out hunting human beings?

This is actually the coolest idea.

Name a more pointless, time-consuming endeavor.

Drake and his basic b*tch Stanley tumbler could never.

Stuff I Liked

