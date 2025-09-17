DeVonta Smith’s Fiancée Hand-Delivers Surprise Gift To Cancer Patient: WATCH

The Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver and fiancée Mya Danielle went viral after a TikTok showed the couple’s surprise gift — a signed jersey delivered to a woman battling stage 4 cancer.

When Mya Danielle — fiancée of Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith — found out that one of Smith's biggest fans was in the hospital undergoing cancer treatment, she went the extra mile.

Several extra miles, actually.

In a now-viral video, a TikTok user named Theresa Schmus detailed the special way in which Mya helped to brighten her mom Patty's day. Patty is currently battling stage 4 ovarian cancer.

"My mom was having a tough morning and a long chemo session, and couldn't stop talking about how much she loves DeVonta Smith," Theresa wrote in text over a video of her mom in a hospital bed.

Theresa then explains that she "took a risk" by DMing Smith's fiancée, asking if she could send her a jersey for the football player to sign. But Mya did her one better.

"She drove to the hospital herself and hand-delivered my mom a signed jersey with a card," Theresa says in the video. "My mom has never had a jersey and never been able to make it to a game in her life. To say she was shocked is an understatement."

Turns out, Mya received the DM, sprang into action and delivered the jersey all within the course of just a couple of hours.

In the video, Theresa brings the gift bag into her mom's hospital room. Patty first reads a card from Mya and DeVonta and then pulls out an autographed Eagles jersey.

"He's my favorite player," Patty says, as she unwraps the gift and drapes the jersey over herself. "How do I thank them?"

Concluding the video, Theresa wrote, "To Mya and DeVonta, we cannot thank you enough for bringing some light into a grim day."

Smith and Danielle, who first went public with their relationship on Instagram in June 2023, got engaged last New Year's Eve. They have two daughters, Kyse and Kali.