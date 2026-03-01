Deputy With Past Struggle To Keep It In His Pants Fired For Sleeping With Another Deputy's Wife While On Duty

A Georgia deputy with a reported history of struggling to keep it in his pants was fired for sleeping with another deputy's wife with at least one of the encounters taking place while he was on duty.

Christopher Chavous was sent packing by the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office after the deputy with the cheating wife reported him, reports News 12. When confronted by an investigator, he admitted to the affair.

According to the personnel documents, the investigator confronted Chavous on February 16. He said he first slept with the other deputy's wife before Christmas and continued to sleep with her once or twice a week after that.

The deputy with the cheating wife had suspected that she was sleeping with another deputy, but at first, he didn’t know who that was. He decided to find out. So he tracked his wife with his phone to an apartment.

That apartment, he knew, belonged to Chavous. He had evidence of the affair, beyond his wife simply being at the apartment. He had obtained a video of her kissing Chavous in the doorway of the apartment.

Chavous, who, according to the documents, was going through a divorce of his own during the affair with the other deputy's wife, had a prior incident with another woman.

When Workplace Drama Becomes Official Business

News 12 reported that prior to joining the Richmond County Sheriff's Office, he had retired from the Aiken County Sheriff's office in 2023. That retirement came "after a complaint of an inappropriate relationship with a confidential informant."

A man with too much love to go around? That's not a reason for termination, not by itself anyway. You start putting it to informants and the wives of other deputies while you're on duty, then you start having problems.

"It is imperative for all employees of this agency to always demonstrate sound judgment, both on and off duty," Sgt. Walter McNeil, who investigated the affair, wrote in the report.

"Additionally, staff members must conduct themselves in a manner that upholds the integrity and reputation of the Sheriff’s Office. The actions of Sgt. Chavous fell short of these established standards."

Chavous told News 12 of his termination, "I will have to refer this to my counsel. I am appealing the decision."