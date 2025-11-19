Department Of War Drops Epic Video To Terrify America's Enemies: WATCH

The Department of War reminded the world of America's incredible military power.

The Department of War put America's enemies on notice with a simple video.

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth and President Donald Trump have made maintaining America's military superiority a top priority.

The United States has the greatest military on the planet, and there is no close second. Anyone who says otherwise has no idea what they're talking about.

There is also currently a massive build-up in the Caribbean with all eyes on Venezuela. Things are getting sporty.

Department of War releases awesome video

The Department of War is making sure nobody forgets who sits at the top of the mountain when it comes to taking out bad guys.

The DoW released an epic hype video highlighting America's ability to smash targets, and captioned the tweet, "This is what strength looks like…"

Check out the awesome video below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Do you hear that sound off in the distance? That's the sound of the best military on the planet coming to crush our enemies, and it sounds beautiful.

It's no secret that I'm a big fan of the military and Special Operations. I won't apologize for it. Threats need to be eliminated, and when the time comes to do it, you need the best people you can find.

Furthermore, it's crazy to me Nicolás Maduro is still posturing down in Venezuela like he's going to defeat America.

I guess he thinks singing John Lennon makes his air defenses all of a sudden and functional.

Things are going to get pretty spicy in the near future. Make sure to check back to OutKick for all our coverage as we have it, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.