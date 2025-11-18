Venezuela Dictator Pulls Hilarious Move Ahead Of Possibly Being Bombed: WATCH

Nicolás Maduro is currently facing extreme pressure from the United States military and President Donald Trump.

PublishedUpdated

Nicolás Maduro might want to change his strategy if he intends to stop President Donald Trump from ordering strikes against the Venezuelan regime.

The United States is currently conducting a massive military build-up in the Caribbean and around Venezuela for one reason:

Apply extreme pressure to Maduro's regime.

An aircraft carrier strike group officially arrived in the Caribbean this past weekend, and all the assets are in place if Trump orders the military to unleash its power.

The United States appears intent on taking out Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro. (Photo by Jesus Vargas/Getty Images)

Nicolás Maduro sings John Lennon's "Imagine."

Now, seeing the threat Maduro is facing, you'd think he'd want to figure out a way to save his regime and possibly his life.

Air defenses? Russian soldiers coming to his aid? Weapons from Iran and China?

Nope.

He sang John Lennon's famous song "Imagine" while speaking about the Caribbean Crisis (I'd like to take credit for that term).

No, this isn't a joke. Maduro, facing down the barrel of a carrier strike group, is singing "Imagine."

Smash the play button on the video below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

There might be only one song on the planet that is stronger at stopping bombs and planes better than any air defense ever created.

John Denver's classic "Take Me Home, Country Roads."

I think my tweet below sums it up nicely.

I'm not kidding one bit. If Maduro had put on a cowboy hat, a nice flannel, grabbed a Coors Banquet and started singing that song, I might call for peace.

Instead, he chose one of the most annoying songs ever recorded. If there was ever a justification to force him out, this might be it. We can't have anyone promoting that trash song.

Maduro should know that singing John Lennon's "Imagine" can't protect him from bombs. (Photo by Jesus Vargas/Getty Images)

When do you think the United States will strike Venezuela? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Tags
Written by
David Hookstead is a reporter for OutKick covering a variety of topics with a focus on football and culture. He also hosts of the podcast American Joyride that is accessible on Outkick where he interviews American heroes and outlines their unique stories. Before joining OutKick, Hookstead worked for the Daily Caller for seven years covering similar topics. Hookstead is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin.