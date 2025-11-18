Venezuela Dictator Pulls Hilarious Move Ahead Of Possibly Being Bombed: WATCH

Nicolás Maduro is currently facing extreme pressure from the United States military and President Donald Trump.

Nicolás Maduro might want to change his strategy if he intends to stop President Donald Trump from ordering strikes against the Venezuelan regime.

The United States is currently conducting a massive military build-up in the Caribbean and around Venezuela for one reason:

Apply extreme pressure to Maduro's regime.

An aircraft carrier strike group officially arrived in the Caribbean this past weekend, and all the assets are in place if Trump orders the military to unleash its power.

Nicolás Maduro sings John Lennon's "Imagine."

Now, seeing the threat Maduro is facing, you'd think he'd want to figure out a way to save his regime and possibly his life.

Air defenses? Russian soldiers coming to his aid? Weapons from Iran and China?

Nope.

He sang John Lennon's famous song "Imagine" while speaking about the Caribbean Crisis (I'd like to take credit for that term).

No, this isn't a joke. Maduro, facing down the barrel of a carrier strike group, is singing "Imagine."

Smash the play button on the video below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

There might be only one song on the planet that is stronger at stopping bombs and planes better than any air defense ever created.

John Denver's classic "Take Me Home, Country Roads."

I think my tweet below sums it up nicely.

I'm not kidding one bit. If Maduro had put on a cowboy hat, a nice flannel, grabbed a Coors Banquet and started singing that song, I might call for peace.

Instead, he chose one of the most annoying songs ever recorded. If there was ever a justification to force him out, this might be it. We can't have anyone promoting that trash song.

When do you think the United States will strike Venezuela? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.